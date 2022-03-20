When the taxpayer chooses to file a complete income tax return, medical and health plan expenses, whether by individual, family or co-participation plans, are deductible from the IR calculation base. But, attention must be paid to the specific rules of each case. See below how to declare health plan at the income tax 2022.

How to declare health insurance on income tax 2022

Health plan expenses must be informed in the Payments Made form, under code 26. Inform the CNPJ and the name of the operator, the amount paid and the installment that was reimbursed and is not deductible. Inform, also, if the expenses were made with your own health plan, that of a dependent or of a feeding.

Follow the instructions on the earnings report provided by the plan operator or your employer in the case of a corporate plan. If your employer pays your health plan in full and no portion comes out of your pocket, you do not need to declare expenses with the plan.

To make the taxpayer’s life easier at the time of the declaration, the 2022 income tax program allows the report sent by health plan operators to be imported, speeding up the completion. Simply select the “import health plan file” button on the Payments Made tab.

In the case of business and co-participation plans, when the holder is only responsible for part of the total amount, the deductible portion is only the one that effectively came out of the taxpayer’s pocket. Third party liability value must be subtracted prior to entry on the token.

The amounts reimbursed for medical appointments and exams are not deductible from the 2022 income tax. For this reason, these amounts should not appear in the item referring to the health plan, but in the item referring to the procedure itself (check the table below), also on the Payments Made tab.

You must declare the service provider’s information (name and CPF or CNPJ), the total amount in the “amount paid” field and the refunded portion in “non-deductible installment/refunded amount”.

All declared deductible expenses must be supported by receipt, invoice or income statement. To avoid problems, keep receipts for at least five years from January 1 of the year following your filing. So, if the declaration is processed in 2022 (which should happen if you don’t fall into the fine mesh), the deadline starts from January 1, 2023.

A note on dependents and nuns

You can deduct health insurance expenses and other health expenses for dependents and alimony (people to whom you pay alimony in court or defined by public deed).

Just indicate, in the Payments Made tab item, with whom the expense was made, in the “expenditure made with” field. To do so, you must have already registered the person in the Dependents or Supporters form, as the case may be. Remembering that, since 2019, it is necessary to inform the CPF of all declared dependents and feeding, regardless of age. See how to get a CPF for a minor.

In this part, however, there are usually some errors that can lead the taxpayer to the fine mesh. It may be that not all your dependents on the health plan are your dependents on the income tax return, for example. Or, that you pay the health plan of a relative who is not your dependent on the declaration. This is the case, for example, of spouses, parents or children who are their dependents in the plan, but who submit a separate declaration.

Find out who can be your dependent in the IR declaration and how to declare them in the 2022 income tax.

Only expenses incurred with the health plan of people who are dependents on the declaration can be entered. Health insurance expenses made on behalf of people who are not your dependents on the declaration must be subtracted from the declared value.

In the case of alimony, education and health expenses, including the plan, are only deductible if they have been established in a court decision or public deed. Amounts paid informally on behalf of the alimony, without this legal requirement, are not deductible.