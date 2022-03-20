Humans from the Neolithic Period Did Color Rituals at Burials, Research Says

posted on 03/19/2022 06:00



Researchers in Switzerland have discovered how the inhabitants of one of the oldest cities in the world buried their dead. The analyzes reveal details of funeral rituals performed by residents of the region of Çatalhöyük, known as Central Anatolia, Turkey. The practices involved painting and bone restoration, with some remains remaining among the community until they were reburied. According to the authors of the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, the research can help to better understand the behavior of a society that lived 9,000 years ago.

Çatalhöyük is one of the most important archaeological sites in the Near East (Read to learn more). It covers an area of ​​13 hectares and is filled with extremely dense mud-brick buildings and houses. These structures, which make up the settlement from the Neolithic period (between 10,000 BC and 4,000 BC), present archaeological remains used in rituals, including buried skeletons with traces of dyes and paintings between the walls where the bodies were buried.

“Archaeological sites dating back to the Neolithic bring together a large body of evidence of complex symbolic activities. Often mysterious. Among them are a number of funerary practices, such as the recovery and circulation of skeletal parts such as skulls, in addition to the extensive use of pigments in architectural spaces and sepulchral contexts”, the study authors detail.

The team of scientists focused on the use of pigments in funerary rituals, in an attempt to establish the age and sex of buried skeletons. He also looked for evidence of violent injuries or special treatments received by the corpses. The analyzes indicated that red ocher was the most used dye in Çatalhöyük, as it was present in some adults of both sexes and in children. Cinnabar, a red hue made with mercury sulfide, and blue/green were associated with males and females, respectively.

Furthermore, the number of burials in one of the analyzed buildings was associated with the number of subsequent layers of architectural paintings. This suggests a contextual relationship between funerary deposition and application of dyes in the domestic space, the scientists assess. “It means that when they buried someone, they also painted the walls of the house,” explains Marco Milella, lead author of the study and researcher at the Department of Physical Anthropology and the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern, in a statement.





There are also signs that, in Çatalhöyük, some individuals, after death, “continued to be present” in the community. Their bones, such as the femur and skull, underwent a restoration process and circulated among society for some time, before being reburied. This second burial of bones was also accompanied by mural paintings.

Scientists still cannot say what criteria were established for a person to be buried with a dye or to be part of the bone circulation ritual. “The criteria that guide the selection of these individuals elude our understanding for now, which makes these findings even more interesting. Our study shows that this selection was not related to age or sex, we can already rule out these two types of classification”. says Milella.

According to the scientist, the study indicates that all cultural practices adopted by the residents of Central Anatolia, such as paintings and bone restorations, were possibly passed on by the community as traditions. “We believe that all ritual performances and sociocultural practices were maintained for a long time in this region”, says Milella. “We are delighted with these results, as they provide interesting insights into the association between dye use, funerary rituals and the lived experiences of this fascinating society. Our findings may open the door to even richer secrets about this community.” bet.





Near East is the name used to indicate the place where ancient civilizations arose, in regions that currently comprise the Middle East (Iraq, part of Iran and Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Egypt). The term is mainly used by professionals in archeology, history and geography. There is little data on the history related to this historical period due to the lack of documentation from the region.

Experts indicate that the peoples of the Near East lived on the plains, which were irrigated by large rivers. This favorable scenario helped these communities to undergo a great agricultural revolution, which made their economy grow exponentially, enhancing the foundation of the first cities in that region.