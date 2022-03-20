‘I was raped by several men at the same time’: the drama of men raped during wars

Liliana Tinoco Baeckert

From Baden (Switzerland) to BBC News Brazil

2 hours ago

Warning: this report contains details that may be considered shocking.

Credit, Getty Images

“Rape of men happens, in a certain way, in every armed confrontation in the world throughout history,” says social scientist Thomas Osorio based on his studies.

Osorio is a Human Rights researcher at the United Nations (UN) and says that one certainty in war, among so many open questions in such a scenario, is that both men and women are victims of sexual crimes.

“Although heinous, the act is commonplace in this context and involves both more democratic and autocratic countries,” he says.

Osorio states that, however, the subject is still a taboo, even in academia and bodies that work with the subject, such as the UN itself and war courts.

There is a reluctance to accept reality, and it is important not only to recognize that male sexual abuse exists but also to name the problem as such, argues the researcher, because ignoring means neglecting the victims and allowing the brutality to continue.

Osorio was first introduced to the issue in 1993, during investigations he conducted on the occasion of the armed conflict in the former Yugoslavia. Since then, he has interviewed dozens of male victims of the Balkan wars.

“Once prisoners are taken, the spiral of cruelty begins and progresses to rape or countless other forms of physical and psychological torture using sex as a weapon, whether through humiliation, genital scourging, penetration of objects, forced incest, castration and including sterilization”, explains Osorio, who contributes to the research on sexual violence in conflicts at the University of Leuven, in Belgium.

“It’s as if prison camp guards got bored and progressively got heavier, until they reached the apex of degradation.”

Researcher Janine Natalya Clark, from the University of Birmingham, UK, says that sexual violence against men is a weapon in conflict because it deeply shakes the enemy by attacking the core of their masculinity.

The objective, as in all battles, is to dehumanize man and strip him of his pride with humiliation, punish the opponent and obtain information through torture in order to control territories and resources.

Osorio says most abusers in Bosnia Herzegovina and Croatia were active or reserve police, who became soldiers and saw prisoners of war as traitors to their homeland.

His research shows that during the armed conflict in the former Yugoslavia, more than 50% of detainees suffered sexual torture, including 80% of men in prison camps.

According to researcher Valorie K. Vojdik, from the University of Tennessee, in the United States, in the eastern territories of Congo, 20.3% of men declared that they had been kept as sex slaves by opponents during the war that devastated the country in 1998. to 2003.

In the case of the war in Iraq, for example, combatants held in Abu Ghraib prison were forced to be naked and with their heads covered next to dogs.

“One cultural trait is that people in that country are very afraid of this animal, and that was terrifying for them,” explains Osorio.

According to Vojdik, in a study on sexual violence against men in conflict, at Abu Ghraib prison, US troops abused detainees and forced them to dance naked and masturbate in front of their companions, including photographing their bodies in sexual positions. explicit.

The 2017 United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) report showed that between 19.5% and 27% of men in Iraqi Kurdistan, Jordan and Lebanon confirmed they had experienced sexual violence.

Not to mention the reports of refugees from wars who are currently in camps and have to deal with this horror.

A young man, who was kidnapped and detained in the midst of the civil war in Sri Lanka (1983-2009), described to researcher Heleen Touquet, a professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Leuven, in Belgium, how he was raped by several men at the same time. time.

He claimed to have been forced to perform oral sex repeatedly and was raped with a piece of wood.

Tourquet interviewed men who were victims of sexual abuse in Sri Lanka and other countries as a result of war. The result of this work was published in September 2018.

One of them told the researcher that he was raped in a military camp. Although he wasn’t sure what had happened, he knew he had been abused because he was hurt and in pain.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Conflicts in the Balkans in the 1990s generated traumas that have not been overcome by victims until today

Devastating effect

Osorio does not forget the horrors he has heard. He says that in one case, a man detained in the Bosnian conflict was forced to commit incest with his son.

The trauma was so great that they never saw each other again, and the boy became a refugee. There was no possibility of contact, not even close to the death of the father, many years later.

“Never underestimate the severe damage that this type of evil can do to families. A father and son can survive the war, but perhaps never overcome the humiliation and shame”, he adds.

Psychological consequences include loss of sexual function, infertility, anxiety and depression. In addition to extreme consequences and the dehumanization of the victim, the practice still generates a stigma.

According to the expert, the frequent silence on the subject only exacerbates the trauma suffered and opens the way for victims to become perpetrators of violence.

“It’s important to talk about what happened. Going back to the past means reshaping the present and the future.”

There is a vicious circle around this brutality, according to the study by the International Truth and Justice Project, led by Touquet.

Governments’ refusal to deal with the problem generates a culture of impunity, which contributes to the silence of survivors and, consequently, leads to insufficient documentation.

The result is the lack of safe spaces to address the issue and the lack of measures to combat this violence. Many of the victims don’t want to talk about it, says Osorio.

“In my research, I got in touch with one of my interviewees from 30 years ago to find out how he handled the issue in that time. We made an appointment at a pizzeria, but he couldn’t get in to talk to me. I’ll never forget to see him walking around the square without courage.”

dishonor and stain

“Not even my family can know about the rape I suffered. If they know, I will be excluded from my community,” said a man who suffered sexual violence in Sri Lanka in an interview with Heleen Touquet.

Sexual violence against men is a taboo expressed in various spheres and considered abnormal. Victims fear the judgment of the community and face the fear of being seen as homosexuals.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Sexual violence against men is a taboo expressed in various spheres and considered abnormal.

“Most are even advised by doctors not to report what happened”, says Osorio.

The stigma of homosexuality is present. Mainly because, in many of these cultures, it is forbidden to have a sexual orientation other than a heterosexual one.

That way, victims would even be in danger if they talked about it – another reason not to report what happened.

The survey “State Homophobia”, carried out by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Association, reports that, in 2021, 69 countries in the world had laws that criminalize homosexuality – and almost half of them are in Africa.

Although aggression and humiliation is promoted by men against male enemies, the practice has nothing to do with sexual orientation.

“The majority are not closeted homosexuals, taking advantage of the conflict situation to abuse, even though it is common for people to put into practice repressed desires in this type of opportunity”, explains Osorio.

And the researcher reiterates: “This type of context also allows some more harmful personalities to give space to the worst within them, such as the knack for killing and exercising power”.

Aggression is also virtually discredited. “In the narrative about masculinity, it is not possible to rape a man,” explains Osorio.

“Victims also fear the police, who are seen as homophobic. For these reasons, abuse against men is largely underreported and largely invisible.”

Janine Natalya Clark states in her study that rape “is the purest act by which a male demonstrates to a female that he is conquered by his superior strength and power”.

Valorie K. Vojdik adds: “Sexual violence against men in conflict is not an isolated aberration, but a means of domination, it has to do with dominance and power, just as it is for women. The rape of men gives power to the opponent while feminizing and conquering the victim”.

‘male supremacy’

Experts point out that much of this abuse takes place in detention centers and is often misnamed torture – another reason why statistics do not reflect reality.

In some countries, the law does not even recognize the practice as a crime. Osorio cites for example that the Constitutional Court of South Africa in 2007, for example, expanded the definition of anal rape for women, but not for men.

The court explained that rape is a form of “manifestation of male supremacy” – in other words, that a man could not be a victim of sexual violence because that would only occur with the forcible penetration of a vagina by a penis.

According to Clark, a 2007 World Health Organization document focuses exclusively on female victims.

“And the fact of being invisible even in Medicine, treatments, when they exist, are less effective, because they are based on the female universe”, explains Osorio.

Clark argues that greater awareness of the existence of male victims would be essential to, in addition to recognizing the problem, promote accountability and change.

Osório argues that, as it is impossible to erase crimes, victims cannot be silenced. “The solution is to talk about the pain”, he concludes.