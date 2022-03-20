‘I was raped by several men at the same time’: the drama of men raped during wars

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on ‘I was raped by several men at the same time’: the drama of men raped during wars 7 Views

  • Liliana Tinoco Baeckert
  • From Baden (Switzerland) to BBC News Brazil

Warning: this report contains details that may be considered shocking.

Credit, Getty Images

“Rape of men happens, in a certain way, in every armed confrontation in the world throughout history,” says social scientist Thomas Osorio based on his studies.

Osorio is a Human Rights researcher at the United Nations (UN) and says that one certainty in war, among so many open questions in such a scenario, is that both men and women are victims of sexual crimes.

“Although heinous, the act is commonplace in this context and involves both more democratic and autocratic countries,” he says.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pandemic and war put globalization in check

The unfavorable winds to globalizationwhich have roamed the world since the 2008 financial crisis and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved