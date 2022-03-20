In the midst of Ukraine war, Putin fills Moscow stadium to celebrate annexation of Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered around 95,000 people at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. The event, billed as a celebration of the eight-year anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, was also a testament to the head of state’s strength in the face of his criticized offensive in Ukraine.

It was in a packed stadium, with Russian flags, anti-Nazi slogans and patriotic chants, that Vladimir Putin made his first public appearance since launching his military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. On all sides, the “Zs” – a letter converted into a symbol of support for the war for appearing on Russian tanks sent to combat zones – adorned the chests of those present at the act.

The official purpose of the event was to celebrate the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014, taken after a pro-Western revolution in Kiev. But quickly the Russian president, citing the Bible, saluted the forces currently present in Ukraine. “The words that come to me are those of the Holy Scriptures: there is no greater love than giving one’s life for one’s friends”, he said, as he took the stage.

During his speech, the head of state repeated that the ongoing military intervention in Ukraine is aimed at fighting the “genocide” of Russian-speaking residents in the Donbass region, in the east of the neighboring country. “Side by side, they help each other, support each other when necessary, protect each other with their own bodies, like brothers, in case of shooting. We haven’t seen such unity in a long time,” Putin said before the crowd.

transmission interrupted

In the middle of the speech, which was broadcast by public broadcaster Rossiya-24, the images of the head of state were interrupted. Fifteen minutes later, the television resumed broadcasting Putin’s now-recorded speech.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained shortly afterwards to Russian media broadcasting the event that the speech had been interrupted “by a technical failure in a server”.

The event was also marked by performances by famous artists such as Oleg Gazmanov, who sang the hit “Made in the USSR”, where one of the stanzas reads: “Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, this is my country”. Political figures, sports medalists and artists also took the stage and the messages of loyalty to President Putin multiplied.

The father of a pro-Russian separatist killed in eastern Ukraine took the stage to salute the Russian army that is “on the front lines”. “I want to tell you to support the president,” said Artyom Zhoga, who traveled to Moscow especially for the occasion, as he is the commander of a separatist unit on the Donetsk front in eastern Ukraine.

“A nation that believes in its president cannot be defeated,” Putin declared.