iPhone SE 2022 vs Poco X3 Pro: Compare Price & Datasheet | Cell phone

The recently released iPhone SE 2022 and Poco X3 Pro came to the market with powerful chips and competitive prices compared to current high-end phones from Apple and Xiaomi. With a focus on cost-effectiveness, the two smartphones have similar features, such as wireless charging support and high processor performance. On the other hand, screen size and data sheet details are characteristics that differ between them, as can be seen in the comparison below.

Available in white, black and red, the iPhone SE 2022 was announced this March by Apple, at a starting price of R$ 4,199. The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, launched in May 2021, landed on the national market and sold for R$3,999 on the official website. It is worth remembering that Xiaomi cell phones are constantly being smuggled in the country. Before closing the purchase outside the official website, it is important to check the credibility of the seller and the product.

The look of the two models is very different and divides opinions. The iPhone SE 2022 is compact and has the classic Apple design, the same used in the iPhone 8. The Poco X3 Pro has a more robust appearance. Xiaomi’s cell phone has greater screen use compared to Apple’s rival, which has large edges by today’s standards.

The panel is 4.7 inches on the Apple cell phone and 6.67 inches on the Chinese giant’s. The display technology is also different, as the Poco X3 Pro delivers a Full HD+ resolution LCD display, while the iPhone SE 2022 is equipped with an HD resolution Retina IPS LCD display.

Xiaomi comes out ahead when it comes to refresh rate, as one of its goals is to please the gamer audience. The device’s screen has 120 Hz, against the 60 Hz present in the apple model. This means system animations are more fluid on the Poco X3 Pro.

Although both products are resistant to scratches and scratches, it is worth mentioning that the iPhone SE 2022 comes equipped with the same glass present in the iPhone 13, which Apple claims is the most resistant on the market. On the other hand, the Poco X3 Pro delivers Gorilla Glass 6, which also gives the product resistance.

This is a topic where the two devices differ greatly. The back of the Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a quadruple array of cameras, while the iPhone SE 2022 only sports a rear sensor. Unlike Apple’s smartphone, Xiaomi has the ability to take pictures with a wider angle and also in more detail with the macro lens.

The iPhone SE 2022 camera set is as follows:

12 MP main (f/1.8)

7 MP front camera (f/2.2)

The Poxo X3 Pro has the following cameras:

48 MP main (f/1.8)

8MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

2 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4)

2 MP macro (f/2.4)

20 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Numerically speaking, the Xiaomi handset has a superior arrangement. Although simple at first glance, the iPhone SE 2022 cameras also achieve good results and the main sensor is capable of performing portrait mode (which blurs the background), even with the absence of a second rear lens.

The front camera of the iPhone SE 2022 has 7 MP and tends to have higher quality records in low light. The Poco X3 Pro delivers 20 MP, which should provide good selfies.

The two devices can record videos in up to 4K, with 60 fps (frames per second) on Apple’s smart and 30 fps on Xiaomi. Slow motion recording is more robust on the Poco X3 Pro as it is capable of capturing a maximum of 960 frames per second, while the iPhone SE 2022 is limited to 240 frames per second.

performance and storage

Xiaomi thought of developing the Poco X3 Pro to please the audience that wants to use the device for gaming. Therefore, it equipped the model with the Snapdragon 860 processor. Although it is not the most current component of Qualcomm, it has enough power to perform demanding tasks, in addition to running heavier games. In addition, the smartphone has a liquid cooling system that dissipates heat and cools the processor by up to 6º C.

Despite being small, the iPhone SE 2022 doesn’t look bad when it comes to performance. Apple installed in it the same chip as the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic — the company’s most powerful and latest so far. Benchmark tests reveal the A15 Bionic’s superiority over the Poco X3 Pro’s Snapdragon 860. In practice, the user should not notice a significant difference between the two processors, in case of common day-to-day use.

Although Apple does not specify the amount of RAM, it is estimated that the value present in the iPhone SE 2022 is 3 GB. That’s half the amount found on Xiaomi’s smartphone. It is worth mentioning, however, that iOS demands fewer resources than Android. Multitasking performance should be similar between the two in normal use.

The iPhone SE 2022 is available in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 Pro only offers a 128 GB version, but with the possibility of expanding up to 1 TB via micro SD card — a feature that Apple’s rival does not have.

Xiaomi specs point to a battery of 5,160 mAh capacity. According to the brand, the charge is enough to watch 18 hours of videos or play games for 11 hours. Apple does not usually reveal this detail of the datasheet, but it is estimated that the model has a 1,821 mAh cell, capable of lasting a day with moderate use.

Both models support fast charging and also wireless charging, but Xiaomi comes out ahead by including a 33 W charger in the product box, which, according to the brand, provides 59% of energy in 30 minutes and returns in 59 minutes. full charge of the cell phone. The iPhone SE 2022 does not come with a charger: it only has the Lightning cable in the box.

The Poco X3 Pro leaves the factory running Android 11, with a guaranteed update to Android 12. The cell phone still delivers the MIUI 12.5 custom interface, developed by the manufacturer itself and which is packed with exclusive features.

The iPhone SE 2022 was announced with iOS 15. A feature of Apple’s system is Live Text, which is capable of extracting text from photos and transcribing them into the smartphone’s notebook, just like Google’s Lens app .

Only the iPhone SE 2022 has 5G internet connection, while the Poco X3 Pro is equipped with the traditional 4G. A common feature between both is the presence of NFC, which makes the models suitable for payment by approximation.

Another common feature is the presence of a biometric reader. The iPhone SE 2022 is present on the home button, the so-called Touch ID, while the Xiaomi fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the device. On the connectivity side, the two are practically the same with 802.11 type Wi-Fi, in addition to Bluetooth 5.0 with A2DP/LE that uses less energy than the old standards.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the fact that only the iPhone SE 2022 can be submerged in water to a maximum depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes, thanks to the IP67 certification. According to Xiaomi, the Poco X3 Pro is fingerprint resistant and has the IP53 certification, which makes the device only resistant to splashes and dust.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs Poco X3 Pro Specifications iPhone SE 2022 Poco X3 Pro Launch March 2022 January 2021 launch price BRL 4,199 BRL 3,999 Current price BRL 4,199 BRL 3,499 Screen 4.7 inches 6.67 inches screen resolution 1334 x 750 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Processor Apple A15 Bionic Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm RAM memory 3 GB 6 GB Storage 64. 128 and 256 GB 128 GB Memory card no support micro SD Back camera 12 MP main 48 Mp Main + 8 Mp Ultra Wide + 2 Mp Telephoto + 2 Mp Macro Frontal camera 7 MP 20 MP Operational system iOS 15 Android 11 Drums 1,821 mAh 5160 mAh Dimension and weight 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm e144 g 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm and 215 g Colors black, white and red blue, gray and black

