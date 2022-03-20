Is it possible to be happy? Researcher lists the seven principles to achieve happiness in everyday life – Virtz

This Sunday (20), we celebrate the International Day of Happiness. In such troubled times, it is natural for anyone to question whether it is possible to be happy. Writer Luiz Gaziri, 43, is dedicated to researching precisely this topic: the science behind happiness. And, according to the researcher, some practical actions can be carried out on a daily basis to find more satisfaction in life, despite the difficulties that everyone faces.

It was his career in the corporate world that made Gaziri wake up to the subject. Before dedicating himself to scientifically researching happiness, the executive worked with people management.

And, at a challenging time in his career, in 2004, he decided to research motivation on the internet and came across a scientific article on the subject. She didn’t stop anymore. “My work as an executive has sparked this passion to better understand human behavior,” he told R7.

In 2013, Gaziri ended his corporate career to dedicate himself exclusively to the subject, which has already earned him two books “The Science of Happiness” (Faro Editorial, 2019) and “The Seven Principles of Happiness” (Faro Editorial, 2020).





motivation and happiness

Before explaining the seven principles that can help anyone be happier, Gaziri explains that there is an intrinsic link between motivation and happiness. “Motivation is what makes us act. When we are motivated, we enter a state of greater productivity”, he explains. “Happiness is the joy I feel while I’m acting,” he adds.

Gaziri researched more than 1,200 scientific articles before composing his works, and the studies continue: during the telephone interview, the author was in the United States interviewing scientists for the production of a new book, which will be out by the end of this year.

“Brazilians in particular have a very simplistic idea of ​​how happiness works. We think there will be a solution that will solve all problems. If I’m rich, I’ll be happier, more beautiful, etc. But money is just one variable, there are hundreds of others that I can use and they will bring me much more happiness”, he believes. Therefore, he chose to base his books on scientific research, with an approach applicable to everyday life.

“The human being is an adaptation machine. And happiness is something alive, it keeps renewing itself”, teaches the author, who divides the seven principles of happiness below:





1) Knowing how to buy happiness

The first principle is intriguing: spending money on someone else brings more happiness than buying something for yourself. “It’s just the opposite of what many people imagine, but studies show that using your resources on behalf of another individual is very rewarding,” he says. But that doesn’t mean it’s not necessary, and important, to please yourself – the question here is how to use resources to be happier. According to Gaziri, in addition to spending on others, using the money to buy experiences brings more happiness.

“When I invest in theater, travel, shows, restaurants, I feel happier than buying material goods, because this feeling lasts forever. The joy of buying a car doesn’t last long, but the moments lived on a trip, for example, make it if unforgettable.”





2) Gratitude

Gaziri explains that, scientifically, it is already proven that feeling gratitude brings more happiness. “Several studies show that listing the five things we’re grateful for every night in a notebook makes us happier,” he says. Furthermore, another finding points out that when we personally express gratitude for something good that someone has done for us, we begin to feel happier.

“But it has to be live. I usually say that gratitude happens offline, whether writing in a notebook before bed, or talking to someone in person. Happiness always increases when we are face to face with someone to whom we are grateful”, he says.

And, in times completely mediated by the internet, like the current ones, physical presence cannot and should not be discarded. “It doesn’t matter how many people you interact with online, what really matters, for happiness, is who the people are in your face-to-face life.”





3) Recognition

This is a principle, in a way, related to the second, and it involves recognizing what others have done well, not just for us. For example, if your coworker has done a cool project, sincerely congratulating him on it will bring happiness… to you!

“Recognition works the opposite way we believe, scientists have found that we are happier when we recognize what other people have done than waiting for others to recognize you for something you did. This goes for small actions in everyday life , like praising a person, being kind. This is something that brings enormous happiness to all of us.”

“Gratitude involves what happens in my life, appreciating what I already have more rather than wanting more and more. Recognition is different, it’s more in the sense of expressing that other people are important in our life, expressing admiration. And , preferably in person. Being present is always the best way to be happy.”





4) Help

“We are exponentially happier when we help others than when we receive help from other people. The principle of recognition also involves this: for me to be recognized, I need to help someone. And when I give that sincere help, people have something to give back. And that’s going to escalate”, says Gaziri.

The author commented on a study in which scientists found that when a small group began helping others in the workplace, that group that received the help spontaneously began helping others as well. And guess what? “Whoever was happiest was the one who helped, not the one who was helped,” he says.





5) Relationships

According to Gaziri, the principle of relationships is one of the most important in terms of the search for happiness. He cited a study by Harvard University in the United States that began in 1938 and is collecting data to this day.

“They wanted to understand what makes some people have longevity, live many years and well. So, they discovered that the main factor for this is the quality of relationships that a person cultivates throughout life”, says Gaziri.

“So, analyzing everything, when I spend my money with someone, when I recognize the value of a person around me, when I help the other, all this is building relationships. And what are we doing these days? Cultivating our relationships or the cell phone?” he asks.





Again, here comes the importance of presence. According to the author, studies show that making conversation with a stranger, in the waiting room of a medical appointment, for example, makes a person happier than if they had exchanged this contact for browsing social networks or watching a movie on their cell phone.

“There are countless opportunities to build a happier life, to cultivate relationships. When I care about interacting with someone I don’t know, the person I interacted with is happier too. And he will transmit that happiness to others, generating what We call it the contagion effect. That is, an act of kindness from you doesn’t stop at that person, it will be transmitted to another, who will pass on to a third. Nothing replaces human contact!”





6) Positive emotions

Gaziri explains that, according to the studies he had access to, happiness occurs when we achieve a greater balance between positive and negative emotions. But then, many may question? How difficult is it to build more positive moments? “Our human gaze is always more focused on tragedy, on bad news, on low grades… It’s the so-called negativity bias”, explains the author.

“This is related to our ancestors. As a species, to survive, we had to pay attention, all the time, to what could go wrong. It was a permanent state of alert. Today we no longer need to act like that, but we continue to act through the bias of negativity.” To get out of that and into “positive balance,” Gaziri suggests applying what scientists call the “positivity ratio.”

“To be happy, we need a ratio of three positive moments to one negative, every day. In other words: it’s not about avoiding bad things, they will happen, like it or not. But it’s possible to be prepared to face it. negative facts, such as separating, getting sick or being fired,” he explains.

Thus, on a daily basis, you must strive to build as many positive events as possible, using the other principles, such as spending money on other people, feeling gratitude for what is good in your life, recognizing the efforts of others, etc.

“That way, when the negative moment arrives, the brain will know how to work around that situation. When I actively build moments of happiness, I prepare myself for the bad that is inevitable in life.”





7) Thinking negative

Here we have the most controversial principle: according to Gaziri, negative thinking is a way to be happier. But how? “There is confusion in people’s minds about being positive and thinking positive,” he says.

“Being positive is being someone who builds many moments of happiness, that is, having a balance above 3 to 1 in their daily lives. However, thinking positive is believing that just because you want something very strongly, the universe will conspire in your favor”, he adds.

Although common sense says that it takes “positive thinking” to achieve any goal, scientific evidence suggests that this is an illusion, which can even be harmful. According to Gaziri, when a person fantasizes about something they really want, it activates regions of the brain linked to pleasure. That is, the person thinks something positive, feels good and ends up relaxing, almost as if the brain has understood that he has already achieved the goal.

“The mind tricks and relaxes. And when we relax, we lose motivation. That’s where negative thinking comes in: it’s okay to have a positive thought, but right after that, it’s important to train the brain to think about the worst possible scenario for that situation. What difficulties will I have? What obstacles will I encounter along the way?”, points out Gaziri.

So, instead of relaxing, the person starts to think about exits, actions, and plans better, which leads him to achieve his goal more easily. “Scientists call it mental contrast, meaning negative thinking can help you be happier.”

Finally, as an additional piece of advice, Gaziri reminds you that the positivity ratio is 3 to 1, not 3 to zero. “Why is that? Because a little bit of stress helps us to act, to move towards what we want. We need a little challenge, otherwise life would lose its fun – and motivation – quickly, and we wouldn’t be happy. “



