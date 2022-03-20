James Webb’s star photo goes further and shows galaxies in space

James Webb is exceeding expectations of NASA scientists. On March 11, the telescope completed the alignment of the so-called “thin phase” – that is, all 18 mirrors started working as one.

Then, using his NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera), James Webb was able to image the distant star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 — yes, that’s his birth name. Check it out below:

But what really caught the scientists’ attention was the telescope’s sensitivity. In addition to the main object, it is possible to see other stars and galaxies in the background of the image. The original photo was taken in black and white, with the red filter added to add contrast to the photo.

NIRCam also snapped a selfie of the telescope, which shows its mirrors lined up in a honeycomb shape. For this, a specific lens was added to the object for engineering purposes only.

There is still a lot of work ahead. Over the next six weeks, James Webb will continue to align its segments to enable other scientific instruments such as the near-infrared imager and slitless spectrograph to work.

Science operations, as well as sending the first photos related to the mission, should be sent in July. With them, scientists will be able to obtain information about the formation of stars, galaxies and the very origin of the universe.