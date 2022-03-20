Long naps could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s

Naps throughout the day, especially for long periods of time, can be an indication of the presence of Alzheimer’s disease.

A team of scientists from the University of California, San Francisco, concluded, as part of a recent investigation, that prolonged naps are linked to an increased likelihood of developing mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s disease.

according to The Guardianscientists suggest that it’s likely that taking naps too often could be an early warning sign, rather than causing mental decline.

“Can be one sign of accelerated aging“, said Yue Leng, professor of psychiatry at the US university. “The main sign of decline is that if you don’t take a nap and you notice that you start to get more sleepy during the day, it could be a sign of declining cognitive health.”

The team analyzed data from a pool of more than 1,000 volunteers, with an average age of 81 years, over several years. Participants wore a watch-like device to track mobility for up to 14 days, with each extended period of inactivity from 9 am to 7 pm being interpreted as a nap.

Volunteers also underwent tests to assess cognition every year. At baseline, 76% of participants had no cognitive impairment, 20% had mild cognitive impairment, and 4% had Alzheimer’s disease.

For participants who did not develop any cognitive impairment, the daily daytime nap increased by an average of 11 minutes per year.

THE rate of increase doubled after a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment for a total of 24 minutes and almost tripled for a total of 68 minutes after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

In total, the volunteers who slept more than an hour a day had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s than those who slept less than an hour a day.

Furthermore, participants who slept at least once a day had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s than those who slept less than once a day.

Although insomnia and poor night-time sleep patterns are common among people with dementia, this study found that “the association between long naps and dementia remained after a sleep adjustment”. “This suggested that the role of the daytime nap is important in itself,” said Leng.

Still, it is important to point out that there is neither “sufficient evidence” nor “no obvious biological mechanism” to trace a causal relationship that “it is the nap itself that causes cognitive aging”. It is just “a sign” of the existence of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The scientific article was recently published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia.