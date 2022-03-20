Man will be compensated in the south of ES after receiving false positive for syphilis

Photo: Disclosure





A resident of the south of Espírito Santo was wrongly diagnosed with syphilis after undergoing an examination at a health center in the region. The information is from the Espírito Santo Court of Justice (TJES).

According to the TJES, the case happened when Bom Jesus do Norte was promoting a campaign, carrying out prevention exams. After investigation by the Justice, it was found that the man suffered serious moral damage, and an indemnity of R$ 5,000 was fixed.

The man said that after the blood test he received the diagnosis from a municipal health professional, who found the result of tertiary syphilis in an advanced stage.

Medications were prescribed for the treatment of Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) by a doctor from the unit.

In testimony, the man said that, because it is a small town, everyone knew about what happened. In addition, the news generated an argument with his wife, who suspected betrayal in the relationship.

The wife was also tested to see if she had contracted the disease, but the result was negative. For this reason, the man underwent a new test in a private laboratory, which also obtained a negative result of the disease.

What did the municipality say?

According to the TJES, the municipality stated that there was no evidence in the records of an accurate diagnosis stating the existence, or not, of the disease, as the medication was used for the treatment of syphilis.

The judge of the Single Court of Bom Jesus do Norte analyzed the case and verified the existence of the exam carried out by the municipality with a positive result, and the test carried out in the laboratory with a different result from the previous one.

In addition, he pointed out that the Ministry of Health guides that the protocol to be followed in case of a positive rapid test for syphilis is to have a blood sample collected and sent to be carried out a laboratory test to confirm the disease.

The second test was carried out 9 days after the first, and the medical prescription indicated that 3 doses of the drug should be ingested every 7 days, that is, the medical protocol had not been completed for the man to be cured.

The judge also stated that in addition to the misdiagnosis, there was also a failure in the way in which the result was disclosed, because, according to witnesses heard, the statement about the examination was made close to other people, including several friends of the man. , who attended at the time.

*With information from the Court of Justice of the State of Espírito Santo