Ménière syndrome: understand the disease that caused Mariana Rios to have sudden deafness – 03/19/2022

Actress and singer Mariana Rios revealed this week that an emotional illness caused her sudden hearing loss and that to this day she has not fully recovered.

“Three or four years ago, at a peak of stress, I had sudden deafness. I lost 30% of my hearing in my left ear. It’s a syndrome. It has a wonderful, super fancy name: it’s called Ménière’s Syndrome. I have this train there. “, he told in an interview with the podcast “Podpah”.

The artist also shared that she deals with the continuous use of medication and has adopted changes in her routine, such as avoiding stressful situations and places with very loud music. “I can attend a party, but I have to put on a tampon. I wear a silicone tampon,” she said.

understand the disease

Also known as endolymphatic hydrops, Ménière’s Syndrome is a rare and incurable disease that affects the labyrinth, the structure responsible for hearing and balance.

The labyrinth consists of two main parts: the cochlea, a small snail-shaped structure that converts sound vibrations into nerve impulses that travel to the brain, and the vestibular system, a network of channels responsible for balance, which act by indicating spatial orientations from the body to the brain.

“For reasons that are not yet fully understood, the fluid that remains inside the cochlea increases, generating greater pressure and causing the onset of symptoms. Some possible causes pointed out by studies are metabolic alterations, food intolerances, autoimmune diseases and genetic causes”, indicates the otorhinolaryngologist Alexandre Colombini*.

According to the doctor, the condition is more common in people between 40 and 50 years of age, mostly women. Signs are usually noticed in one ear, but can progress to both.

The disease has no cure, but it can be controlled with treatment. “If the patient does not take the necessary care, which must be indicated by a doctor, hearing loss can be permanent”, warns Colombini.

most common symptoms

Fluctuating hearing loss (which may come back after a few minutes or hours)

Vertigo episodes;

Clogged ear sensation;

Nausea and vomiting.

Diagnosis is essentially clinical

The first step in the diagnosis is the patient’s own report of symptoms.

“By listening, the otorhinolaryngologist should already suspect the disease. Then, some requests for tests, such as audiometry to document hearing loss and electrocochleography to measure the pressure inside the labyrinth help in confirmation. blood can also be requested to try to find out what triggered the disease”, explains Colombini.

The disease has no cure, but it can be controlled with treatment.

In the acute phase, when the patient is going through a crisis, the ideal medical approach is to restore balance and hearing through drug treatment.

Medium and long-term treatment includes changes in diet, use of specific medications for the labyrinth and diuretics — to try to reduce pressure in the labyrinth — and vestibular rehabilitation exercises, which work like a type of physical therapy specific to the labyrinth.

For some more severe and less common cases, when clinical measures do not offer control, surgical options exist.

“The decompression of the endolymphatic sac and vestibular neurectomy are surgical examples that we can indicate for those who present signs such as disabling dizziness. However, the labyrinth is inside the head, and to access it, we need to go through important and delicate structures. surgery is not a widely used resource because it offers some risks, such as hearing loss. It is always best to be as less invasive as possible”, says the doctor.

*with information from a report published on 12/28/20