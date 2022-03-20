Mental and Emotional Well-Being: One of the Most Desired Achievements for Women Today – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Mental health has never been talked about as much as in recent years. It could: in pandemic times, the health, economic and – why not? – gender only exacerbated the great villain of our lifestyle: the valorization of excessive productivity, which places professional and domestic success (because yes, the female population strives to balance the two) above personal needs, generating a double shift – and even triple – for countless women.

A survey by the Institute of Psychiatry at the Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de São Paulo (USP), carried out in 2020, proves this scenario: women were the most emotionally affected by the pandemic, well beyond what happened with men. Among the three thousand respondents, they accounted for 40.5% of symptoms of depression, 34.9% of anxiety and 37.3% of stress. However, this USP study concluded that the pandemic was not the cause, but only a context that intensified the social and psychological conditions that women have always faced.

Women on the brink of chronic anxiety

The accumulation of functions generates emotional and mental exhaustion, as it forces the brain to always be alert. And our mind makes no distinction between an external or an imaginary threat. This means, in other words, that both a catastrophe like a fire or a more banal concern like receiving messages out of hours from the boss can be felt in the same way, as the book explains. Mindfulness: Mindfulness (Sextant Publisher). Thus, the body reacts to the state of alert, becoming tense and releasing excess cortisol, a hormone responsible for a framework of high blood pressure and depression.

According to psychiatrist and neuroscientist Natália Mota, a researcher at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), over time, all this accumulated tension is perceived in the form of anxiety – the mind translates these biological reactions as if something bad was going to happen – generating muscle stiffness, nervousness, fear, headache and irritability. “In this state, we move even further away from healthy habits, generating a cycle of mental and physical illness”, explains Natália.

And how to improve our mental and emotional state?

Observing what is happening in our internal world, especially with the professional help of psychologists and therapists, helps so that emotional triggers do not trigger, increasing this wear. In addition, some changes in everyday life are essential for well-being.

“When the routine is based on practices that increase the quality of life, it becomes increasingly easier to perceive when something is starting to become harmful in time to reduce the impacts”, comments Natália. And he adds: “Keeping mind and physical body in balance, sleeping, eating well, moving with quality, contact with nature and quality in relationships are the basis for this balanced state of life”.

Following this trail, here are practical tips from the psychiatrist and neuroscientist:

– Breathing: when anxiety rises, pay attention to your breath. In a state of alert, we do it in an accelerated way or hold the air, generating even more tension in the body. Breathing slowly and long, feeling the air going up to the diaphragm, helps to restore inner peace and the mind to differentiate real from imaginary problems.

– Stretching: with excessive worry, the muscles of the body tend to tense, causing more feeling of fear. To break this vicious cycle of stress, stretch and relax your shoulders, face and jaw: the body will remind our mind that not everything is so urgent!

– Stepping on the grass or sunbathing: this simple contact with nature helps relieve anxiety and keep our brain focused on the here and now.

– Walk: it may just be a walk around the block, but when we see and do different things, the brain is resting and letting go of some problem that seems to have no solution. Ever experienced?

Tailored self-care: find the right wellness practice for you

The word self-care has become one of the most used terms in social network searches, and according to the mapping of trends in the Pinterest Predicts for 2022wellness interests may vary depending on what each generation values, but the fact is that this need is becoming the new luxury (and focus) for the wellness market.

The trend study shows that the Generation Z (born between 1994 and 2010) associates well-being with spirituality. It is not enough to take care of the body and mind, according to Pinterest, these young people are also interested in energy, vibration and spiritual healing. The terms that grew on the network in the last year were:

● how to protect your energy (+60%)

● how to raise your vibration (+145%)

● spiritual awakening stage (+ 4x)

● aura colors (+36x)

● healing frequencies (+35%)

Now for the Millennials or Generation Y (1980-1993), had to transform the house into the new place of work, study and even physical activities. For this reason, it is an age group that has started to prioritize a home life that is more integrated with the needs of well-being, opting for a greener environment. Pinterest searches show that the home has become the new temple of GenY, including the creation of themed rooms to express emotions, such as the “rage room”, for example. Can you imagine having a place in your house to put all your stress out? Searches on the Pinterest platform show prominence for:

● biophilic architecture (+150%)

● biophilic room (+100%)

● massage room (+190%)

● anger room (+150%)

Millennials who are mothers have also sought to reconcile their well-being routine with that of their children, as the report shows:

● physical exercise routine for children (+88%)

● yoga poses that mimic animals for kids (+56%)

To the Generation X (1965-1979) and for the baby boomers (1945-1964), considered the generations with greater purchasing power, there are two trends mapped when talking about well-being: the appreciation of rest and hours of sleep, and the desire to reconnect with the inner child. This means rescuing hobbies and craft activities for a lighter and healthier aging process, as can be seen in the search for the following terms:

● relaxation routine on Sundays (7x)

● tips to de-stress (12.7x)

● art therapy activities (+65%)

● useful crafts for adults (+2x)

● indoor swings for adults (+3x)

● themed bedroom ideas for adults (+9x)

And you, what have you been doing to improve your well-being?