Negotiate peace now or suffer for generations, Ukraine’s president tells Russia – News

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky called on Saturday for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow to stop the invasion of Ukraine, saying it would otherwise take Russia “several generations” to recover from its war losses.

Russian forces have suffered heavy losses and their advance has largely stalled since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on February 24 with long columns of troops that entered Kiev and stopped in its suburbs. .

But the Russians have besieged cities, turning urban areas to rubble, and in recent days have intensified missile attacks against dispersed targets in western Ukraine, far from the main battlefields, in the north and east of the country.





On Saturday, Russia said its hypersonic missiles had destroyed a large underground missile and aircraft ammunition depot in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region. Hypersonic weapons can travel five times faster than the speed of sound, and according to the Interfax news agency, this was the first time Russia had used them in Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command confirmed the attack but said the Ukrainian side had no information on the types of missile used.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday they had seen no significant changes in the past 24 hours in frontline zones, noting that the southern cities of Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Kherson and Izium in the east continued to see the heaviest fighting.

More than 3.3 million refugees have already left Ukraine across the western border, with around 2 million more displaced within the country. Efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged cities through “humanitarian corridors” continue.

Ukrainian authorities said they expected to open ten such escape routes on Saturday.

Zelensky said the refusal to make concessions will come at a heavy price for Russia.

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. It’s time for a meeting, it’s time to talk,” he said in a video speech. “The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it will take several generations to recover.”





