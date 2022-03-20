Omicron survives longer on surfaces, say studies

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours agoNewsComments Off on Omicron survives longer on surfaces, say studies6 Views
Two recent studies, which have yet to undergo peer review, show that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus survives longer on surfaces such as plastic, paper and skin than previous versions of Sars-CoV-2.
At the beginning of the pandemic, this question was very important to understand how Covid transmission occurred and, now, scientists are betting that the advantage – being more stable – is one of the reasons that explain why the variant is more transmissible.
In the first study, Japanese researchers found that the Ômicron variant survived for 193 hours on plastic, while the original strain that emerged in Wuhan was able to last just 56 hours. On human skin, Ômicron lasted 21 hours, while the original strain lasted 8 hours.
The second job was done in Hong Kong. The researchers spread viral samples on stainless steel, plastic, glass and paper.
The original virus was found two days later on stainless steel and plastic and four days later on glass. The Ômicron variant, in turn, stayed for about 7 days on these surfaces. The advantage of the new strain also appeared in the tests carried out with paper.
Should that worry?
In an interview with CNN International, environmental engineer Linsey Marr, who reviewed the two studies, says that the novelty does not need to cause people to panic, or re-edit the initial scenes of the pandemic in which product packaging was insistently washed.
“I think maybe surfaces might be a little more important (for transmission) than they were with the ancestral strain. I don’t think that means they are dominant,” said Marr, who reviewed the two studies. “I’m sure aerosol inhalation is still the dominant mode of transmission.”
The studies, however, prove that Ômicron is quite stable, which would also represent an advantage for air transmission, which occurs via contaminated droplets.
The results reinforce the importance of cleaning hands to prevent Covid, as they can carry viruses and bacteria to the mouth and nose.
