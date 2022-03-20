‘Only bones remain on the floor’, says woman who managed to leave Mariupol

Svetlana Kuryacha arrived with her family today (19) in Zaporozhye, Ukraine, after experiencing attacks by Russian troops in a residential area of ​​Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine.

Mariupol has been bombed by the Russian army since the early days of the invasion and has made it difficult for civilians to get out of the city. Zaporozhye suffered its first bombings this week.

About 200 km separate these cities. The three-hour trip can now take up to three days to complete. On the way to Zaporozhye, many checkpoints set up by the Russian army prevent the free passage of residents of Mariupol.

“We live in a residential area of ​​Mariupol and we were bombed by planes and rocket launchers. My house was hit,” he said. Svetlana Kuryacha when managing to evacuate from his city.

According to her, a man was hit by a bullet and his body was left on the ground. “Dogs fed on his body, nobody went to get his body,” she said. She claims the Russians have been attacking residential areas. “Tanks and soldiers are on the streets,” she says.

On Tuesday (15), a bombing of a theater, which served as a refuge for civilians in Mariupol, left one injured in a serious condition. The city is considered strategic for Russia as it has the main port in the western part of Ukraine.

With the Russians taking the city, for example, the army commanded by Vladimir Putin could land more supplies and soldiers for his troops by sea.

basement for 14 days

Svetlana also reported staying with her family for 14 days in the basement of her home. “We heard that close to where we live, a house was hit and we went to help. Elderly people lived in this house, we couldn’t let them burn to death”, she says.

For Svetlana’s daughter, Christina Cherkes, Russia has taken the population of Mariupol “hostage”. “Because if there are no civilians, it is more difficult for Russian forces to engage in confrontation with Ukrainian forces, who are motivated and in their own territory,” she explained.

The people who lived across the street from me were all burned to death. Now, only his bones remain on the floor.” Svetlana Kuryacha

They speak Russian and Svetlana was born in Russia. “Putin is killing Russian speakers, Putin is destroying the cities where Russian is most spoken. They are Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kiev [capital ucraniana]”, pointed.

*Collaborated by Ana Paula Bimbati, from UOL, in São Paulo