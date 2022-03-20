Pandemic and war put globalization in check

The unfavorable winds to globalizationwhich have roamed the world since the 2008 financial crisis and gained strength with the pandemic, are intensifying with the war on Ukraine. With the commercial retaliation imposed on Moscow, Western countries are being led to reduce their dependence on Russian energy and raw materials. Furthermore, possible Chinese support for the Russians could also intensify rivalry with the West. The consequence is a growing risk to trade and international integration.

“The Russian economy, which is very important in terms of key commodities like oil and gas, will be decoupled from the rest of the West. There is no way to rebuild economic relations when the president of the USA flame Vladimir Putin war criminal,” said Ian Bremmer, founder of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

The effects of the conflict on global integration are already showing in the forced European energy diversification and in the increase in nickel prices, which could slow down the production of electric cars, according to the newspaper. The New York Times. Also in the search of Brazilian agribusiness for new fertilizer exporters and in the possible worsening of the semiconductor production crisis. And, even if there is a peace agreement to end the military conflict in the near future, the concern for national security will come to dictate the establishment of new supply chains.

“The entire chain of production, product distribution and logistics, this whole geography of commerce will be affected. We are witnessing the beginning of the end of globalization as we know it”, said Renata Amaral, an expert in international trade and adjunct professor of International Law at American University. “How will Brazil continue to get along well with the US, Russia and China? The issue of choosing sides will become much more evident from now on, and this will be reflected in companies’ future investment decisions.”

sanctions

The adoption of economic sanctions by the Americans and Europeans, in an attempt to economically strangle Putin and the Russian oligarchy, caused a wave of closure of Western companies in the country. According to the Yale School of Management, at least 400 companies have completely ceased operations in Russia since the start of the war. The most emblematic closing of doors was that of the American chain McDonald’s, a western symbol that attracted crowds in 1990 when it opened its doors in the middle of the Soviet Union.

Europe’s dependence on Russian gas as a source of energy was wide open during the escalation of regional tensions. Countries have started to structure plans to increase energy independence, even if it takes months or years. The European Commission’s promise is to reduce the use of energy from Russia by two thirds by the end of this year and completely cut dependence “well before” 2030, with measures that include an immediate increase in natural gas imports from countries such as the USA.

“In the best-case scenario, there will still be a movement against globalization and some backlash against China,” says Bremmer. “The democratic world’s response to Moscow’s aggression and war crimes is correct, both from an ethical and security point of view. This is more important than economic efficiency”, wrote the president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Adam Posen, in an article for the magazine Foreign Affairs.

The repercussion of the sanctions adopted by Europeans and Americans against the Kremlin and the reaction of Russia also affect the production chain in Brazil, which had to seek agreements in Canada with the private sector to expand the import of fertilizers that would come from Russia. Today, the country imports 85% of the fertilizers used in the country’s agricultural production.

Deglobalization

The trend of deglobalization or “slowbalization”, the decrease in the pace of international economic integration, has been observed by analysts since the 2008 crisis. Interruptions in the globalization process have already occurred at other times in history, but from the end of World War II to In the early 2000s, the world was experiencing an increase in the exchange of goods, investments, technologies and services.

The covid-19 pandemic accelerated the process of deglobalization, when the break in the production chain imposed by the closure of factories exposed global weaknesses. Countries adopted self-protection, as in the case of the US, which invoked national defense laws to maintain the production of respirators in the national territory, while the world realized that China was the producer of more than 40% of the medical equipment of personal protection of Worldwide.

For experts, China’s positioning will dictate the future of global trade dynamics. “Putin may become an international pariah, but he will still have negotiations with China, Brazil and developing nations. The big question is whether the Cold War with Russia will trigger a Cold War with Russia and China,” says Bremmer. “If the Chinese continue to support Russia, then we will be in a scenario of precipitation of the fragmentation of the global economy. And of possible deglobalization.”