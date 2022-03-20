PF: Brazil has received 894 Ukrainians since the beginning of the conflict in Eastern Europe – News

Brazil has received 894 Ukrainians since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on February 24. Data released by the Federal Police this Friday (18) show that there are 21 requests for temporary visas, five requests for residents and two requests for temporary visas. The information considers the entries of Ukrainians between the 24th of February and the 17th of March.





The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said that Brazil will make an ordinance to guarantee the access of Ukrainians to the Brazilian humanitarian passport. According to information released at the end of February, the measure will regulate the entry of Ukrainian citizens.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 3.1 million people managed to leave Ukraine and are now refugees. In all, 13 million people in that country have been affected in the areas hardest hit by the war.





UNHCR has been supporting reception centers for displaced people and delivering essential items in Ukraine and at the borders, such as food and hygiene materials, as well as cash assistance. According to the agency, experts on protection from sexual abuse and exploitation were also sent to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania.