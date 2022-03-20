Phimosis is common to most men and does not always require surgery; understand – 03/19/2022

The excess skin that covers the penis and makes it difficult to expose the glans (or the “head” of the organ) is called phimosis. Experts most often see the condition shortly after birth, and while it tends to go away spontaneously by age four, it doesn’t always.

“Every boy is born with the skin of the foreskin covering the glans and, many times, even adhered to it”, explains urologist Leonardo Borges, medical coordinator of the postgraduate course in Robotic Urological Surgery at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. “With growth, the skin tends to peel off. But when there is a narrowing of the skin, called a phimotic ring, the glans is not exposed and phimosis is created.”

The problem is that, if maintained, the condition increases the risk of diseases such as penile cancer. This is because excess skin makes hygiene difficult and this predisposes to the development of tumors. The narrowing of the foreskin itself is also a risk factor for the disease and for infection by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Data from Data/SUS show that about a thousand penile amputations happen every year as a result of tumors in the organ. The National Cancer Institute (INCA) highlights that the tumor represents 2% of all types of cancer that affect men, being more frequent in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil.

cultural changes

One of the central issues of the problem is that, culturally, men tend not to talk about health problems and are still ashamed to learn how to wash their penis the right way – or claim that they are having difficulties in this action. This is quite common, especially in areas with precarious socioeconomic conditions, where access to health services and information on the subject are lacking.

With the support of the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), Instituto Lado a Lado pela Vida created a campaign, called “Lave o Dito Cujo”, with humorous illustrations that encourage men to clean their penis properly.

When is it necessary to seek help?

According to the SBU, it is estimated that 97% of boys are born with phimosis. When they reach three years of age, the prevalence drops to around 10% and, in adolescence, 3%.

The main sign that the skin is in excess is when, when pulling it from the foreskin, it is not possible to expose the head of the penis. This can cause problems like:

Difficulty cleaning the organ;

Itching and local discomfort;

Urinary tract infections (in children);

Difficulty urinating;

Discomfort and, in adulthood, lesions during sexual intercourse.

In these cases, it is important for the child’s parents or the individual to seek medical help to understand the best type of treatment.

treatments

In most cases, phimosis does not require treatment and usually gets better on its own. “The first measure is always non-surgical”, says Borges. “Parents should perform daily exercises to manipulate the foreskin, trying to take it off, with the aim of exposing the glans”, evaluates the specialist, who says that this is usually enough to solve the problem.

There is also the possibility of using corticosteroid-based ointments, which usually accelerate the results of this measure. But if the skin is still excessive or there is recurrence of infections at the site, the recommendation is that the child (or adult, depending on the case) undergo the surgery.

In it, the doctor removes the skin around the foreskin ring, leaving the glans exposed. It is considered a simple procedure, performed with local anesthesia and sedatives. Recovery takes between seven to 10 days.

Borges says that it is important, during this period, to understand that the sensation of touch and contact between the glans and the diaper, or underwear, will change and that this is normal. “These are conflicting feelings described as pain, as it is an area with important sensory function,” he says.