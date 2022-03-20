Pope Francis promulgates new Vatican Constitution

New letter gives more financial transparency to the State controlled by the Catholic Church and opens space for women to participate in government bodies

O Pope Francis promulgated this Saturday, 19, a new Constitution that restructures the governing body of the Vaticanintroducing more financial transparency and opening it up to women and lay people, fulfilling a promise made before his election in 2013. The new constitution, which will come into force on June 5, reforms parts of the Roman Curia (the Vatican government) and will replace the “Pastor Bonus” promulgated in 1988 by John Paul II.

Among the main changes are the possibility for lay people and Catholic women to head Vatican departments, as well as the establishment of an advisory commission on sexual abuse. The dicasteries (ministries) of the Curia, which for decades operated with funding behind closed doors, were initially reluctant to accept a more centralized management, now enshrined in the new Magna Carta of the State of Catholic church. The document incorporates many reforms already implemented by the Argentine pope, but also contains some news, such as the desire to expand Catholicism beyond its 1.3 billion faithful. The new Constitution “Praedicate evangelium”, of 52 pages, creates in this sense a new “dicastery” for evangelization, which will be presided over by Francis himself.

The text, which was published on the ninth anniversary of Francis’ pontificate, also adds the Vatican Commission for the Protection of Minors – a papal advisory body – to the dicastery that oversees internal investigations into clergy sexual abuse cases. According to Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who presides over the Commission, this is a “significant advance” that will give institutional weight to the fight against a scourge that plagues the Church throughout the world. For Marie Collins, a victim who was part of the commission before 2017, when she resigned over the way the Church handled the crisis, it is a setback. “The Commission has officially lost any semblance of independence,” she said on Twitter.

