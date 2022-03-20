Pope promulgates the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate evangelium on the Roman Curia

The text contains and systematizes many reforms that have already been implemented in recent years. It will enter into force on June 5th, Solemnity of Pentecost. The new Constitution gives the Curia a more missionary structure so that it is increasingly at the service of the particular Churches and of evangelization. Unified Propaganda Fide and Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization, the prefect will be the Pope.

Andrea Tornielli – Sérgio Centofanti

This Saturday, March 19, the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, the new Apostolic Constitution on the Roman Curia and its service to the Church and the world was promulgated Praedicate evangelium: will come into force on June 5th, Solemnity of Pentecost.

The result of a long process of listening initiated with the General Congregations that preceded the 2013 Conclave, the new Constitution, which replaces the “Bonus Pastor” by John Paul II – promulgated on June 28, 1988 and in force since March 1, 1989 – consists of 250 items.

Next Monday, March 21, at 11:30 am, the text will be presented in the Press Room of the Holy See by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, by Archbishop Marco Mellino, Secretary of the Council of Cardinals, and by the Jesuit Father Gianfranco Ghirlanda, canonist, professor emeritus at the Pontifical Gregorian University.

The text, as mentioned, is the result of a long collegial work, which was inspired by the pre-conclave meetings of 2013, involved the Council of Cardinals, with meetings from October 2013 to last February, and continued under the guidance of the Pope with various contributions from Churches around the world.

It is noteworthy that the new Constitution sanctions a reform process that has already been almost fully implemented in the last nine years, through mergers and adjustments that have led to the birth of new Dicasteries. The text emphasizes that “the Roman Curia is composed of the Secretariat of State, the Dicasteries and the Organisms, all of which are legally equal to one another”.

Among the most significant innovations in this regard contained in the document is the unification of the Dicastery for Evangelization of the previous Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization: the two heads of the Dicastery become pro-prefects, because the prefecture of this new Dicastery is reserved for the Pope. In fact, the Constitution says: “The Dicastery for Evangelization is presided over directly by the Roman Pontiff”.

Then, the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, represented by the Almscraft, is also established, which thus assumes a more significant role in the Curia: “The Dicastery for the Service of Charity, also called Apostolic Almscraft, is a special expression of mercy and, starting from of the option for the poor, the vulnerable and the excluded, he carries out the work of assistance and assistance to them in any part of the world in the name of the Roman Pontiff, who, in cases of particular poverty or other need, personally makes aid available to be allocated”.

The Apostolic Constitution presents first of all, in this order, the Dicasteries for Evangelization, the Doctrine of the Faith and the Service of Charity.

Another unification concerns the Commission for the Protection of Minors, which becomes part of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, continuing to function with its own rules and having its own president and secretary.

A fundamental part of the document concerns the general principles. In the preamble it is recalled that every Christian is a missionary disciple. Fundamental, among the general principles, is the specification that everyone – and therefore also lay people and lay faithful – can be appointed to government functions of the Roman Curia, by virtue of the vicarious power of the Successor of Peter: “Every Christian, by virtue of Baptism is a disciple-missionary insofar as he has found the love of God in Christ Jesus. This cannot be ignored in the updating of the Curia, whose reform, therefore, must include the involvement of laymen and women, also in roles of governance and responsibility”.

It is also underlined that the Curia is an instrument at the service of the Bishop of Rome also for the benefit of the universal Church and, therefore, of the episcopates and the local Churches. “The Roman Curia does not place itself between the Pope and the Bishops, but places itself at the service of both, according to the modalities that are proper to the nature of each one”.

Another significant point concerns spirituality: the members of the Roman Curia are also “missionary disciples”. In particular, synodality is highlighted, as a usual way of working for the Roman Curia, a path already underway, to be increasingly developed.

Among other aspects contained in the document is the definition of the Secretariat of State as a “papal secretariat”, the transfer of the Curia Personnel Office to the Secretariat for the Economy (Spe), the indication that the Administration of the Apostolic See’s Patrimony (Apsa ) must act through the instrumental activity of the Institute for Works of Religion.

In addition, it is established that for clerics and religious serving in the Roman Curia, the term of office is five years and can be renewed for another five years, and that at the end they return to the dioceses and communities of reference: “As a rule, after ​five years, Cleric Officers and members of Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life who have served in the Institutions and Offices of the Curia return to pastoral care in their Diocese/Eparchy, or in the Institutes or Societies to which they belong. Roman Curia deem it opportune, the service can be extended for another five years”.