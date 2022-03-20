Pope to the Dorothean Sisters: “In education, follow the paths of the heart and love”

“At this moment in history marked by a strong crisis, first with the Covid-19 pandemic and now with a war that is hurting everyone, I urge you to continue on your path, carrying forward the educational method of Santa Paula: through the paths of heart and love”. Words from the Pope to the Doroteias Frassinetti Sisters this Friday morning (18) at the Vatican

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

Pope Francis received at the end of the morning of this Friday (18) the Sisters of Santa Doroteia da Frassinetti on the occasion of the General Chapter. Francis began his speech by reminding the Sisters that the experience of the Chapter, which in Institutes of Consecrated Life “is a concrete way of implementing synodality”, must be a “time of fraternity, listening, dialogue and discernment, all in the light of and with the anointing of the Holy Spirit.”

return the other way

“The guiding word for the work of the Chapter – the Pope said – was the note that the Evangelist Matthew puts at the end of the episode of the Magi: ‘And they returned by another path…’. (2, 12). By another way”. “But ‘another path’ can also mean a new and different way of walking. And, in fact, you also referred to the disciples of Emmaus, who, after meeting the Lord, returned to Jerusalem completely changed.” “It was no longer the path of twilight, but that of a new dawn; it was no longer the path of sadness, without hope, without future, but another, new path, full of admiration, of gratitude, even of regret for the very heart that was slow to believe, but light and sweet because of the grace given by the Risen Lord”.

Let yourself be guided by the Spirit of love

Recalling the foundation of Consecrated Life, Francis said: “In the Church, Institutes of Consecrated Life are repositories of a great heritage and a rich synodal tradition: walking together, with Christ and in the Spirit, constitutes the essence of Christian religious life. It is always necessary to have recourse to these sources of fraternal participation again; not to close oneself in limited circles; not be guided by personal or selfish interests. We must always let ourselves be guided by the Spirit of love, with docility, confidently repeating the invocation: ‘Show us the way to follow all together’”. Finally, the Pope advises the Sisters: “And this is quite different from the temptation that is typical of when we are in community: gossip, isn’t it? Please run away from gossip, run away: they are the plague!”

The Pope then stated that he would briefly dwell on this style of communionin participation it’s from missiondeparting from the Holy Foundress.

“From Santa Paula Frassinetti, its founder, we can learn communion. She loved Jesus Christ with passion, a love that led her to witness to others the life of communion that she was the first to experience.”

“St Paola Frassinetti – the Pope continued – also shows us the way to participation. In fact, she walked the path from communion to participation, letting herself be disturbed by the ‘cries’, by the deficiencies, by the urgencies of her time, so much so that she felt obliged to overcome herself, to get out of herself. And she, who had not attended school, had the courage to give life in the Church to a Congregation dedicated to education, involving many people and creating spaces for participation”.

Evangelizing by educating and educating by evangelizing

Finally, Francis said that the Saint also indicated the road to mission:

“She received the charisma of ‘evangelizing by educating and educating by evangelizing’. This is the mission that God entrusted to you and that has become the mission of all of you. To the extent that you are faithful to this mission, you will be a generative presence in the Church]”

Concluding the meeting Francis said:

“So your charisma and your mission are always relevant, but I would say particularly today, in a cultural and social context that requires a new ‘educational pact’. Indeed, ‘never before has there been such a need to unite our efforts in a broad educational alliance to form mature people capable of overcoming fragmentations and oppositions and rebuilding the fabric of relationships for a more fraternal humanity”.

“At this moment in history marked by a strong crisis, first with the Covid-19 pandemic and now with a war that is hurting everyone, I urge all of you to proceed with impetus on your path, carrying forward the educational method of Santa Paula: along the paths of heart and loveso that each human being can be the author of his own destiny”.