President says there could be ‘World War III’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he was prepared to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but warned of the possibility of “a third world war” if the attempt to negotiate between the two countries fails. .

“I am ready to negotiate with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war,” Zelensky said in an exclusive interview with CNN International.

“Russian forces came to exterminate us, to kill us. And we can demonstrate to the dignity of our people and our army that we are capable of delivering a mighty blow, we are capable of counterattacking. But unfortunately, our dignity will not preserve lives. So, I think we have to use any form, any chance to have the possibility of negotiation, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if those attempts fail, it would mean that this is a third world war,” Zelensky continued.

In Ukraine, Russian forces bomb art school housing 400 civilians

On Sunday morning, Russian military forces bombed an art school in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 400 people were sheltered, the city council said in a statement.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the building was destroyed, and there is still no information on the number of victims. There are people under the rubble.