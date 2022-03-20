Refusing to mask is a result of congenital or pathological idiocy – 03/19/2022 – Janio de Freitas

At least two new variants of the Covid-19 virus have been captured in these days when numerous governors and mayors dispense with the use of the mask against contamination.

There were also record-breaking days of contamination in Germany and South Korea, with a return to the increase in deaths. The days, still, when the United States, with insufficient vaccination, relapsed into fears of a new wave, with the recent variants.

Fiocruz and those most authoritative on the topic of the pandemic disagree with the release made by politicians/administrators. In vain. Critical scientists, as recently consecrated as science itself against chloroquines, were also relegated to secondary places in the news.

But there is not even a trace of rationality and a sense of responsibility in the dispensation of care, by one ruler after another.

On the contrary, everyone knows that the waves of contamination are followed by ebbs, and new waves and ebbs, until nature or science or both impose themselves on the attackers. Before that, if there are variants circulating, there is a risk of a new wave.

Wearing a mask is nothing more than a small annoyance. The benefit, collective and individual, is immense. Refusing it is due to congenital or pathological idiocy.

The haste of the rulers is, therefore, a kind and self-interested service, therefore, in bad faith, to the populous electoral segments of the inability to discern.

So much so that none of the rulers presented even an argument for the dispensation of masks, only the promising, but unreliable, decrease in contamination. A strong reason, by the way, to keep the mask and thus accelerate the reduction of cases and resistance to the new wave.

One of the many possible syntheses of Brazil could be that of the country where one prefers to hand over responsibilities to the irresponsible.

On any level. To know, for example, of a senator who specializes in cordial extortion, in the gentle way of mining, just between us. And only here enriched and unpunished by the protection of criminal justice.

For this, the well-known judge Ali Mazloum, of the 7th Federal Court of São Paulo, presents an interesting and innovative argument in his acquittal sentence of the now deputy Aécio Neves: “The act of transporting money does not constitute any crime”.

It depends. First, if Judge Ali Mazloum agreed to take the money from extortion in his official car, he would incur several crimes.

These include collusion with extortion, use of public goods to transport and protect the proceeds of crime and political corruption, and perhaps also conspiracy. In this hypothetical scenario, if Judge Ali Mazloum was not tried by Judge Ali Mazloum, he would be under probable conviction.

Second, the act of carrying money was not the reason for Aécio Neves’ legal complaint, but the clever extortion he practiced against Joesley Batista, an executive at the JBS Group. Extortion and corruption recorded and reported to the Federal Police. As a result, cash deliveries, totaling R$ 2 million, were caught.

Associated with Eduardo Cunha and launcher of accusations of fraud in the current electoral system; driving the conspiracy to overthrow Dilma Rousseff (the rapporteur-prosecutor was her obedient Antonio Anastasia), Aécio Neves even saw his sister and partner in jail, and, unpunished, continues as a consecration of the irresponsibility of those responsible.

But the time is of war, and the characteristics of Brazil are not exclusive. Then the star of the moment, Volodymyr Zelensky, launches a breath of apparent rationality and responsibility to the world: “It’s time to negotiate with Moscow.”

What emerges, however, is a gray area between the bravery displayed by Zelensky and his responsibility for Ukraine. The phrase suggests acceptance of Putin’s basic demand — Ukraine’s formal commitment to refuse NATO entry and any attraction against Russia’s security.

This means that Zelensky does not consider NATO and US bases indispensable to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Therefore, the now could and should be before the start of the war. And, even more, before maintaining it at the expense of so much suffering of the Ukrainian people and their future turned to ashes. The heroism displayed is perhaps nothing more than terrible irresponsibility.

If so, Zelensky and Putin could sit side by side at the International Tribunal on Crimes Against Humanity.