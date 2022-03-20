Run to uninstall! New malicious apps for Android are identified in the Play Store

Unsurprisingly, we routinely see a list of new apps appear (usually for Android) that pose a risk to user data, which can range from personal to financial data, thus generating a nice headache for those who have been victims. In the most recent round of applications located by Dr.Web, we have applications with different profiles of approach and use, even pretending to be official apps and misleading the user, including cryptocurrency management apps, help tools for social benefits, investment clones, photo editors and a launcher inspired by iOS 15.

















security

13 March

















security

22 Feb



One of the examples can be seen below: the screenshots in question show 8 alleged apps related to Gasprom that propose false investment for those who downloaded, requesting the registration of an account and subsequent transfer of money to invest (something that obviously will not happen).





The list of applications that were cited by Dr.Web as problematic and with an embedded trojan were as follows: Up Your Mobile

morph faces

Power Photo Studio

Launcher iOS 15

Adorn Photo Pro

chain reaction

TOH

Invest Gaz Incomes

Gazprom Invest

Gaz Investor

Another detail that drew attention in this new tour of potentially suspicious applications was that one of the previously reported apps (Top Navigation) was still available on the Play Store and its developer, with a profile of scam selling subscriptions in exchange for taking ads. .

New spyware mod for WhatsApp also mentioned