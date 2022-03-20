Russia announces ‘approaching positions’ with Ukraine

(credit: HANDOUT / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP - SERGEI GUNEYEV - Editing)


The head of the Russian delegation in the negotiations with Ukraine noted a “gathering” of positions on the neutral status of Ukraine, and advances in the demilitarization of that country, he announced on Friday.

“The issue of Ukraine’s neutral status and its non-membership to NATO is one of the key points of the negotiations, it is the point at which the parties approached their positions as closely as possible,” said Vladimir Medinsky, quoted by Russian agencies. However, he pointed to “nuances” in the “security guarantees” required by Ukraine.

“As far as demilitarization is concerned, I would say 50/50,” commented Medinsky, who said he could not reveal details about the negotiations. According to him, the delegations are “halfway” towards an agreement on the matter.

One of the members of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, tweeted that “the statements by the Russian side are only the beginning of their demands. Our position has not changed: ceasefire, withdrawal of (Russian) troops and strong guarantees of security, with concrete formulas”, he pointed out.

Moscow maintains negotiations with Kiev and demands from the Ukrainian government a neutral status, like Sweden and Austria. It also calls on Ukraine to rule out NATO membership, as well as the demilitarization and “denazification” of that country.

