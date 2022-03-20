Russia bombs art school housing 400 people, says Mariupol city council | Ukraine and Russia

Russian forces bombed an art school in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, surrounded by Russia, the city’s municipal council said on Sunday morning (20). According to the Ukrainians, 400 people would be sheltered in the school. Also according to the council, there was no information on the number of victims of the attack, but the building would have been destroyed and there would have been people under the rubble.
A message released on the council’s official channels on Telegram informs that women, children and the elderly were housed in the G12 art school. The message still accuses the Russians of war crimes, in line with the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a broadcast on Saturday night (19), Zelensky said the siege of Mariupol “would go down in history for the war crimes committed”.
Russia declares it used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine
Russia claims to have used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time on Saturday. The attack, according to state news agency Ria Novosti, was intended to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine. According to The New York Times, a Ukrainian army spokesman confirmed the attack on the depot, but not the type of missile used. Next, understand why hypersonic missiles are considered more destructive and dangerous than regular missiles:
- Launched from MiF-31 fighter jets, they are capable of hitting targets from 2,000 kilometers away.
- They reach speeds ten times the speed of sound and travel at 6,000 kilometers per hour.
- They are capable of maneuvering.
- This type of missile defies all air defense systems.
- Russia has never reported on the use of this ballistic missile in either of the two conflicts in which it participates – Ukraine and Syria.
Firefighters put out a fire at a 16-story residential building in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, on March 15, 2022.
The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported Saturday that at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18.
Most of the deaths were caused by explosive weapons such as heavy artillery bombardment and multiple rocket launch systems, as well as missiles and air strikes, it said.
According to the Reuters news agency, the actual figure is believed to be considerably higher, as the OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has yet to verify the reports of victims from several badly hit cities.