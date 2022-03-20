Russia bombs school in Mariupol that housed 400 civilians







A woman walks outside a maternity hospital hit by Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka

An arts school that served as a shelter for about 400 people in the city of Mariupol was bombed by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday, 20.

According to the Mariupol city council, women, children and the elderly were taking refuge inside Art School No. 12, in an eastern district of Mariupol, on Saturday, 19, when the building was destroyed by Russian fire.

There is no information about victimsbut Ukrainian authorities said civilians were still under the rubble.

Mariupol has been under Russian siege for weeks, in a protracted clash that raises the death toll daily. Without the expected rapid advance of its troops through the region, Russia is conducting a bombing campaign there and in other cities, causing civilian deaths, according to official reports from Ukraine. The Kremlin denies attacking civilian targets.

On Wednesday, 16, a theater that served as a shelter for more than 1,000 people in Mariupol was also bombed by Russian forces, despite warnings at the site about the presence of children. On Saturday, rescue operations continued to try to pull survivors out of the rubble, but their work was hampered by frequent fighting in the city’s streets and shelling.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president, Volodmyr Zelenskysaid the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for “war crimes committed by Russian troops”.

“To do this with a peaceful city… what the occupiers did is a terror that will be remembered for centuries,” he told the nation in a video./ With international agencies