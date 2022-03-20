Russia continues with bombings at NATO’s doors

posted on 03/19/2022 06:00



(credit: Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)

The explosion shook Lviv (west), just 70km from the Polish border, around 6 am (1 am in Brasília). “It was the first attack inside the city. There was a previous one in the surroundings. This time, they bombed an aircraft repair factory”, he told the post office Ukrainian journalist Iryna Matviyishyn, 29, lives on the outskirts of Lviv. “At the time, I was in the basement of my house as the anti-aircraft sirens had just sounded. Friends who live near the airport heard a series of explosions, and my brother saw a plume of smoke in the area,” she added. For her, the unprecedented offensive in Lviv suggests an attempt by Russian forces to destroy infrastructure and is part of a psychological component. “They want us Ukrainians to feel unsafe anywhere,” Iryna said by phone.

His voice was tired of the sleepless nights. “We have to wake up in the middle of the night with the anti-aircraft sirens. It is a very cynical tactic by Vladimir Putin to attack during the dark or in the early hours of the morning. A psychological terror”, denounces the journalist, who does not even consider leaving the city. “Lviv is my homeland. I hope to stay here, and keep myself relatively safe. At the beginning of the war, I was afraid. Not anymore,” she blurted out.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi explained that the aircraft repair factory had been shut down and so there were no casualties. The bombing is viewed with particular concern by the international community as it took place at the gates of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), of which Poland is a member country. An attack on any nation in the Western military alliance could set off a chain reaction.

Born in Sumy (east), project manager Karine Makarian, 30, has lived in Lviv for a year. “Lviv, like other cities in Ukraine’s westernmost region, became a place where people who abandoned their homes because of Russian aggression could feel safe and ‘normal’. But the war is no longer just about the east. , south or near Kiev. The Russians want to destroy our country, our nation, all of us. They will not stop,” he told the Post.

When she heard the air raid sirens early yesterday morning, Karine immediately ran to the shelter and contacted friends. “This time, I wasn’t scared. I was scared when I heard the sound of sirens for the first few times. When eight of the 30 rockets hit a military target in the vicinity of Lviv. I knew it wouldn’t be the last time, there would be more.”