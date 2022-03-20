Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Ukraine again, humanitarian situation worsens – News

The humanitarian situation continues to worsen in the main Ukrainian cities under fire of the attacks by Moscow, which this Sunday (20) announced that it had used hypersonic missiles for the second time.

“A large stockpile of fuel was destroyed by Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea, as well as hypersonic ballistic missiles fired by the Kinjal aircraft system from Crimean airspace,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

That latest attack took place in the Mikolaiv region, the ministry said, without specifying the date. The destroyed target, he noted, was “the main source of fuel supply for Ukrainian armored vehicles” deployed in the south of the country.





These missiles belong to a family of new weapons developed by Russia, which Russian President Vladimir Putin describes as “invincible”.





bombed shelter school

In Mariupol, a strategic city in southeastern Ukraine that was bombed for weeks and suffers from a lack of water, gas and electricity, local authorities accused the Russian army of having bombed an art school that served as a refuge on Saturday (19). for several hundred people. According to these authorities, the civilians were trapped under the rubble.





“Russian occupiers dropped bombs on the G12 art school, located on the left bank of Mariupol, where 400 inhabitants — women, children and the elderly — have taken refuge,” the port city’s municipality said.

“The building was destroyed, and people are still under the rubble. The death toll is still being clarified,” he added in a statement posted on Telegram. This information has not yet been verified.

The humanitarian situation in Mariupol, as in other besieged cities, is dire.

A group of 19 children, most of them orphans, are “in great danger”, trapped in a sanatorium because their guardians cannot pick up the children due to the fighting, relatives and witnesses told AFP on Saturday.

Do’ something like this for a peaceful city […] it is an act of terror that will be remembered even into the next century,” Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said in a speech on Sunday. The siege of Mariupol “will go down in history” for Russia to answer for “war crimes”, he declared.





The bombing also severely damaged the Azovstal steel and metallurgical plant in Mariupol, whose port is key to the export of steel produced in eastern Ukraine.

“One of Europe’s largest metallurgical plants has been destroyed. The economic losses for Ukraine are immense,” said lawmaker Lesia Vasylenko, who posted a video on her Twitter account showing thick clouds of smoke rising from an industrial complex.





‘Absolute humanitarian catastrophe’

In the north of the country, the mayor of Chernigov, Vladislav Atroshenko, described the situation in his city as an “absolute humanitarian catastrophe”.

“Indiscriminate artillery fire continues in residential areas. Dozens of civilians, children and women are killed,” he said in televised testimony. “There is no electricity, heat or water, the city’s infrastructure is completely destroyed.”





In a bombed-out hospital, “operated patients are in the corridors at a temperature of 10 degrees,” he said.

The attacks have also not stopped in Kiev, the capital, in Mikolaiv and in Kharkov, the country’s second-largest city in the northwest, where at least 500 people have died since the start of the war, according to official Ukrainian figures.

Russia “has failed to gain control of airspace and relies heavily on long-range weapons launched from the relative security of Russian airspace to attack targets in Ukraine,” the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Russian troops, whose advance on the ground was much more difficult than expected in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance, have carried out 291 missile strikes and 1,403 air strikes since the invasion began on 24 December. last February.





Corpses of Russian soldiers

In a Russian-language statement posted on the internet from Saturday to Sunday night, President Zelensky said the bodies of Russian soldiers were scattered on the battlefields and had not been collected.

“In places where the fighting is particularly fierce, the first line of our defense is simply littered with the corpses of Russian soldiers. And no one is removing those bodies,” he said.





The new units sent as reinforcements continue the offensive by “over” the corpses, he assured. “I want to ask the citizens of Russia: what have they done to you for years so that you don’t realize your losses?” he added.

According to Zelensky, more than 14,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began.

The Ukrainian president, who affirmed his Jewish heritage in search of support against the Russian invasion, will address the Israeli Parliament this Sunday afternoon, via videoconference. Israel is trying to mediate between Moscow and Kiev.

Australia on Sunday expanded its sanctions against Russia, immediately banning exports of alumina and bauxite, and promised more weapons and humanitarian assistance to Kiev.

The export ban is aimed at impacting aluminum production in Russia, which is 20% reliant on alumina from Australia, the Canberra government said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday called on China to take a stand and condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding his voice to that of Zelensky, who on Saturday called on Beijing to “condemn the barbarism” committed by Moscow.

About 180,000 people managed to escape combat zones via humanitarian corridors, according to Zelensky, and 6,623 (of which 4,128 from Mariupol and 1,820 from Kiev) did so on Saturday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

“But the occupiers continue to block humanitarian aid, especially in sensitive areas. It’s a well-known tactic… It’s a war crime,” the president said.

Since February 24, more than 3.2 million Ukrainians have gone into exile, nearly two-thirds of them to Poland.



