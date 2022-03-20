Russia says it fired new hypersonic missiles at Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The humanitarian situation continues to worsen in the main Ukrainian cities under attack by Russia, which announced on Sunday (20) that it had used hypersonic missiles for the second time. “A large stockpile of fuel was destroyed by ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea, as well as hypersonic ballistic missiles fired by the Crimean airspace ‘Kinjal’ system,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

This latest attack took place in the Mykolaiv region, the ministry said, without specifying the date. The destroyed target, he noted, was “the main source of fuel supply for Ukrainian armored vehicles” deployed in the south of the country.

Understand what the hypersonic missile is, first used by the Russians against Ukraine

These missiles belong to a family of new weapons developed by Russia that its president, Vladimir Putin, describes as “invincible”.

Russia on Saturday stepped up its offensive in Ukraine and said it had used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time. The first attack, according to the state news agency Ria Novosti, was intended to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine.

Launched from MiF-31 fighter jets, they are capable of hitting targets from 2,000 kilometers away.

They reach speeds ten times the speed of sound and travel at 6,000 kilometers per hour.

They are capable of maneuvering.

This type of missile defies all air defense systems.

Russia has never reported on the use of this ballistic missile in either of the two conflicts in which it participates – Ukraine and Syria.

In Mariupol, a strategic city in southeastern Ukraine that has been bombed for weeks and is suffering from a lack of water, gas and electricity, local authorities have accused the Russian army of having bombed an art school on Saturday that served as a shelter for several hundred people. , ensuring that many civilians were trapped under the rubble.