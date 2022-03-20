Russians advance on Mariupol and cut off Ukraine’s access to the Sea of ​​Azov

The city is an essential part of Moscow connecting the Crimean Peninsula and is the last major city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, on the southeastern coast, under the control of Ukraine.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Ukraine’s government lost access to the Sea of ​​Azov after Russian troops tightened their grip on the region’s main seaport, in the city of Mariupol.

Russia said on Friday that its forces were “tightening the noose” around Mariupol. Mayor Vadym Boychenko said enemy forces outnumbered local forces, and the Ukrainian government said attempts to provide air support had failed and it had “temporarily” lost contact with authorities in Mariupol.

Mariupol has been the scene of heavy attacks by Russian forces in recent days. Conditions in Mariupol are “unbearable” and “simply hellish,” residents who fled the city told CNN.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The city is essential for Moscow to link the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, to the pro-Russian breakaway zone of Donbass in the east of the country.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=