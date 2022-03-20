Russians arrive at the Space Station dressed in Ukrainian colors







Russian cosmonauts in Ukrainian-coloured costumes are greeted by colleagues on the ISS Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) wearing yellow suits with blue accents, in shades that resemble the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The images raised suspicions that it could be an indirect message against the Ukrainian invasion by Russia.

Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Serguei Korsakov, the first to travel to the ISS after their country began its invasion of Ukraine, left the launch base in Baikonur, Kazakhstan in a Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft this Friday (18). Three hours later, they docked at the station, joining two other Russians, four Americans and a German who were there.

In a video before the arrival at the ISS, Artemyev appears wearing a blue flight suit. It was unclear whether the switch to the other costume in Ukrainian colors would, in fact, have any message behind the gesture.

Later, when the cosmonauts were able to communicate with their family members, Artemyev said that each crew member chose what they would wear. “It was our turn to choose a color. In fact, we had accumulated a lot of material in yellow, and we decided to use it,” he explained.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the colors of the Ukrainian flag have been used in demonstrations of solidarity with the country around the world. Several monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, were illuminated in Ukrainian blue and yellow.

Shakes in Space Cooperation

The war resulted in the cancellation of joint space missions and the breach of some contracts. The head of the Russian space agency Rozcosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, warned the US that Russia could stop supplying rocket engines to Russian companies, and that Americans would have to “fly on broomsticks” into space.

A few days ago, Rogozin suggested that US sanctions on Russia could destroy cooperation and teamwork and cause the ISS to de-orbit and crash, “who knows about the US or Europe”.

Many worry that the Russian’s actions are jeopardizing decades of peaceful space research collaboration between Russia and the West, particularly where the ISS is concerned.

Bill Nelson, director of the US space agency NASA, played down the controversies. “That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He teases every now and then. But at the end of the day, he collaborates with us,” he said.

“The other people working in Russia’s civil space program are professionals,” Nelson said. “They are not out of tune with us, with American astronauts and with American mission control. After all, out in space, we can collaborate with our Russian friends and colleagues.”