See the 12 health plans suspended by the ANS – Jornal Pequeno

Source: From the newsroom

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) announced the suspension of 12 health plans from six operators. They will have the sale temporarily suspended due to claims related to assistance coverage.

The measure takes effect from Tuesday (22) and is part of the monitoring of the agency, which regularly monitors the performance of the sector and publishes a list of suspended plans every quarter.

Through a note, the ANS stated that about 83,286 beneficiaries are protected with the measure, as these plans can only be marketed to new customers if the operators show improvement in the monitoring result.

The ANS Service Guarantee Monitoring program regularly monitors the sector’s performance with regard to the access of plan beneficiaries to contracted coverage. Failure to comply with maximum deadlines for consultations, exams, surgeries or the denial of some type of contracted coverage is considered.

When an operator receives the ANS suspension by the monitoring program, it cannot register any new plans of the suspended types.

Between October and December 2021, ANS received 33,377 complaints through its service channels.

Check HERE the list of suspended health plans.