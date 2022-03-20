Sickle Cell Disease: ‘I no longer knew what it was to not feel pain’, says patient cured after pioneering genetic treatment | Look how nice it is

Jimi Olaghere thought he’d have to wait decades to get rid of sickle cell disease, a problem with red blood cells that can lead to serious lifelong health complications for patients.

But a group of scientists managed to make changes to his blood that allowed him to overcome the disease, which had left him in constant pain since childhood.

“It’s like being born again,” says Olaghere, one of the first seven sickle cell disease patients to benefit from a revolutionary new treatment, which involves gene editing, and is being tested in the US. He says the therapy changed his life.

“When I look back, it’s like I can’t believe I lived with this.”

Olaghere, 36, has been living with sickle cell anemia since childhood. “You always have to be in a war mentality, knowing that your days will be full of challenges.”

Understand what Crispr is

New DNA editing technique could cure up to ‘89% of genetic diseases’ in the future

10 Breakthroughs and 1 Promise of the Crispr DNA Editing Technique

The disease runs in the blood of some families. It is caused by a genetic mutation, which causes the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin. This protein is inside red blood cells and carries oxygen throughout the body.

Red blood cells are normally round and smooth, but mutated hemoglobin can make them stiff and take on a characteristic sickle shape—hence the name “sickle cell.”

These sickle cells struggle to navigate the body’s blood vessels and become trapped, leading to blockages that stop blood flow. The risk of heart attack, stroke, and organ damage is higher in people with sickle cell disease.

Olaghere may even need hip bone replacement because some of that tissue has died after running out of blood — an irreversible condition called avascular necrosis.

Pain has been a lifelong companion for Olaghere. He describes the discomfort as “splinters of glass running through his veins or someone slamming a hammer into his joints”.

“You wake up in the morning in pain and go to bed in pain,” he says.

One of the hallmarks of sickle cell disease are episodes of intense pain generically called crises, which require hospital care and even morphine injections. For years, Olaghere was hospitalized almost every month.

Winters are worse – cold weather narrows blood vessels near the skin and increases the risk of blockages. That’s why he moved his family from New Jersey to the warmer climes of Atlanta, Georgia.

The illness affected every aspect of his life. He became a tech entrepreneur because he couldn’t imagine any employer who would accept the frequent visits to the hospital. To escape the constant pain, Olaghere found “pockets of happiness” in the video games and football games of his favorite team, Liverpool.

The family has asked Olaghere to participate in clinical trials of candidates for new treatments or have a bone marrow transplant — which is an option for some people with sickle cell anemia. But he felt that these tests would involve a lot of time in the hospital to improve his quality of life.

Instead, he pinned his hopes on a cure that hadn’t yet been invented. “One day in the future, probably 20 or 50 years from now, they’re going to edit my DNA and that’s going to cure my sickle cells,” he said.

The future arrived much sooner than he imagined.

In late 2019, Jimi read an article about a new clinical trial that used gene editing and immediately emailed the medical team. A month later, Jimi and his wife Amanda, who was eight months pregnant, traveled to the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, located in Nashville, USA, to see if he would qualify as a volunteer.

When news came that he had been accepted, Olaghere said it was “the best Christmas present ever”. The pandemic even threatened to halt clinical research as an increasing number of flights were canceled due to low passenger numbers. He then committed to making a four-hour drive to attend each session.

In the test, the scientists genetically modified its genome so that it no longer made that defective hemoglobin.

First, scientists had to get to the part of the body that manufactures red blood cells – we’re talking here about stem cells that live in the bone marrow, the popular “marrow”.

In January 2020, Olaghere was given drugs that release bone marrow stem cells into the bloodstream. Subsequently, he was placed in an apheresis machine, which collects the stem cells that became available in his blood.

“You sit for eight hours and the machine is literally sucking all your blood,” Olaghere said.

In the end, he was physically and mentally exhausted and would need a transfusion to replace the blood that was taken. This was the hardest part of the whole process, and he had to do this red liquid replacement four times.

Olaghere returned home to recover after the final donation, but the harvested stem cells were just beginning their journey through the labs.

Researchers discover stem cell transplant is more efficient than drugs

A trip back to the past

Scientists were about to perform an impressive genetic feat that would turn “time back” in Olaghere’s blood.

When we are still in the womb, our body uses a different type of hemoglobin called fetal hemoglobin. This different form “grabs” oxygen more tightly than adult hemoglobin and is essential for a developing baby to draw oxygen from the mother’s bloodstream.

After we are born, a genetic “switch” is flipped and we start producing adult hemoglobin. Fundamentally, only this second form of hemoglobin is affected by sickle cell disease.

A genetic mutation called BCL11A, which is related to sickle cell disease, was identified in the mid-2000s. And advances in the field of gene editing mean that scientists now have the tools to change that reality.

“Our approach is to turn that switch off and increase fetal hemoglobin production again, basically turning the body’s clock back,” says hematologist Haydar Frangoul, who treated Olaghere at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

The patient’s stem cells were sent to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ labs, where gene editing would take place.

In September 2020, it was time to place the modified cells in Olaghere’s body. “This was just the week of my birthday. So it was almost like getting a new life,” she says.

First, Olaghere had chemotherapy sessions to destroy the stem cells in his body that made sickle cells.

Then the genetically modified units were infused into his body to give new and, if all goes well, sickle-shaped red blood cells.

The procedure was exhausting, but about two weeks later, Olaghere emerged a completely new person.

“I remember waking up with no pain and feeling a little lost,” he says. “My life has always been so associated with pain, and that’s just a part of who I am. It’s weird that I don’t feel it anymore.”

Hematologist Haydar Frangoul says the data from the first seven patients were “nothing short of astounding” and represented a “functional cure” for the disease.

“What we are seeing is that patients are returning to normal life and none of them have needed hospital admissions or medical consultations because of complications related to sickle cells”, reveals the specialist.

The same procedure was performed on 45 other patients with sickle cell disease or another blood disorder called beta thalassemia, which is caused by malformations in hemoglobin. But full data on this group is still being collected.

Finally free from the pain, Olaghere feels he is finally free to be the person he “always felt inside”. He says the illness made him more introverted because it forced him to stay home and be careful.

“I have an analogy I always use. When my son was born, I saw him look out the car window and experience the world for the first time as a new human being. I almost feel the same way. I’m living life as a new person. .”