SUS should offer cleft lip and palate surgery, approves CAS — Senado Notícias

The Social Affairs Commission (CAS) approved this Tuesday (15) a bill that obliges the Unified Health System (SUS) to perform reconstructive plastic surgery of cleft lip or palate. The proposal (PL 3.526/2019), already approved in the Chamber of Deputies, now goes to the Senate Plenary.

The text establishes that the SUS is obliged to provide a free service of reconstructive plastic surgery and post-surgical treatment, covering the specialties of speech therapy, psychology, orthodontics and others necessary for the full recovery of the patient. A cleft lip is a malformation in which the upper lip is split, sometimes to the base of the nose. THE cleft palate is a cleft palate (roof of mouth), which causes an anomalous opening into the nose.

Data cited by the rapporteur, Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), indicate that 5,800 cases of babies with cleft lip and palate are recorded every year in Brazil. And that, in practice, less than half of newborns are cared for by the SUS.

— Cleft palate and cleft lip are the most frequent craniofacial congenital anomalies. They affect 10 out of every 10,000 children born in the world. Affected children suffer from strong repercussions of a functional, aesthetic, emotional and clinical nature, which are reflected in the increased incidence of aspiration pneumonia, hearing problems, feeding difficulties and speech disorders. The psychological and social impacts also affect family members, who often have difficulties in accessing specialized centers,” explained Paulo Rocha.

The senator also added that the complex nature of these malformations requires that treatment be carried out by specialized teams that are usually composed of doctors (plastic surgeons, pediatricians), psychologists, speech therapists and dentists, among others.

— Approval of the project should also lead to the creation of more specialized services, increasing patients’ access to timely treatment — he defended.

The proposal is authored by deputy Danrlei de Deus Hinterholz (PSD-RS).