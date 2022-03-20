Tay-Sachs disease: the capixaba who went viral on TikTok showing what it’s like to live with a rare condition – 03/17/2022

When he was 12 years old, Matheus Emerich, now 23, started to feel tremors in his hands and to walk differently.

Over time, her gait became disoriented and her family members began to find the difference in her movements strange.

The search for a diagnosis started with a cardiologist, who at first reported that it was just an excessive tremor. Even taking the medications prescribed by the doctor, the symptoms did not go away.

A resident of the city of Pantas, in the interior of Espírito Santo, he had to go to the capital Vitória to carry out new tests and obtain a more accurate diagnosis. “We went to a neurologist who also didn’t say what I had,” he tells BBC News Brasil.

After almost four years of investigation, doctors noticed a deficiency in the enzyme hexosaminidase, responsible for the metabolism of fats.

Emerich had around 11%, when normal levels are above 58%.

After performing a specific molecular test, he was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs disease, a rare condition, especially in young adults.

disease progression

As the first symptoms appeared in childhood, Emerich was able to carry out day-to-day activities without the help of others. But over the years, she needed to use crutches to balance and support her body.

Running, walking and walking were not such simple tasks and their locomotion began to be affected daily. When he finished high school, he was still able to take the bus by himself and started engineering college. To get there, he had to travel nearly two hours.

However, at the end of graduation, I needed support from friends to get in, sit inside the vehicle and return home. “The main difficulties are motor. I can’t walk alone, walk and I lack balance. I can’t climb steps, for example”, she says.

Even with the advance of the disease, Emerich managed to graduate in Civil Engineering, but was unable to practice the profession because of mobility difficulties. “I suffered many falls. They were frequent. I had a dream of building a career, but I have this obstacle”, he laments.

Living with his mother, the capixaba says he had to adapt his entire house to avoid accidents and achieve better quality of life. Today, he says that he cannot live alone.

Emerich also suffers from limitation in the social sphere, which frequently impacts his quality of life. “I can’t go out and I feel sad. There are definitely times when we get really sad. We have to focus on staying alive and enjoying every minute,” she says.

One of his biggest complaints is not being able to drive. Although he got his driver’s license, the tremors no longer allow him to drive alone. “I couldn’t press the pedals anymore.”

hope with experiment

As the disease is rare, national and international scientific studies on the subject are scarce. According to experts, the condition is estimated to affect 1 in 320,000 people worldwide.

And as there is still no cure, Emerich participates in a study carried out by a Research Center at the Hospital das Clínicas in Rio Grande do Sul, to try to identify future treatments.

To participate in scientific work, he needs to attend the site every three months and undergo periodic examinations. The aim is to discover a remedy to stabilize the production of the hexosaminidase enzyme. That way, there could be a cure for the disease.

Lasting two years and three months, he says he is hopeful of the results. “It is experimental and it is not certain that the drug will work. But it could be the treatment for the disease”, he says. The search ends later this year.

In parallel, Matheus performs stretching exercises at home and also intends to do pilates and swimming.

Motivation on social networks

To try to distract himself a little and still bring information to people, the capixaba created an account on the Tik Tok application. In the profile, he shows a little of his daily life and explains what Tay-Sachs disease is.

In one of his videos, which already has more than 200,000 views, Emerich shows what it’s like to deal with symptoms and the challenges that arise from them. “I keep making videos and motivating people,” she says.

In a few months, her profile has 23,000 followers.

He sees content production as a hobby that, in the future, could become a profession and generate income. “I couldn’t follow the path I dreamed of and I try to do as many activities as possible to distract myself”, he highlights.

In a few years, he hopes to have a cure discovered and wants to practice the profession he studied for.

Tay-Sachs Disease: What is it?

The condition is caused by an alteration within a gene located on chromosome 15. This is responsible for producing an enzyme called hexosaminidase, which acts in the metabolism of fats.

For the disease to occur, the parents need to have both a normal and an altered copy of the gene and, in this way, pass it on to the baby.

Just like Emerich, who had only 11% of this enzyme in the body, when there is less than 50% of it, the disease manifests itself in the individual.

“If the person does not have the error in the gene, it does not form the enzyme or develops little. Thus, it cannot break down this fat, causing its accumulation in the body, especially in the brain and nerves”, explains Salmo Raskin, geneticist and specialist in Genetics. Physician from Vanderbilt University in the United States.

Symptoms

There are three forms of this disease and it can develop at different stages of life. Check it out below:

classical

It is the most common form of Tay-Sachs. “The child is born without problems, has no malformation, but from three to six months of age, motor development begins”, says Raskin, who is also a professor at the School of Medicine at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná ( PUC-PR).

In general, three-month-old babies can support their necks, and by six months they can sit up on their own. When the disease manifests itself, they lose the ability to do so.

There is also a loss of visual attention and the retina of the eyes starts to turn cherry color. Around one year of age, the child begins to have seizures and the clinical picture only gets worse.

“The prognosis is very reserved and degenerative, where swallowing worsens. These are children who end up dying. The impact on life is fulminant”, says Heraldo Laroca, a neurologist at the INC Hospital (Institute of Neurology of Curitiba).

juvenile

Symptoms begin to appear from the age of two or five. There are changes in walking and the legs start to feel a little stiff, in addition to loss of ability and speech problems.

In more extreme cases, the child may no longer be able to speak. “The disease progresses to the brain and causes atrophy. This is a juvenile or acute form”, explains Raskin.

late

As the name implies, the disease begins to manifest itself in adolescents or adults. It causes muscle weakness in the legs, falls, there are problems with speech, tremor and lack of coordination.

Diagnosis is also difficult and can take years, but there is a better chance of survival than in the juvenile and classic phase. However, episodes of psychosis, constant imbalance and tremors can occur.

Treatment

There is still no definitive treatment for Tay-Sachys disease, says Laroca. According to the specialist, there are ways to ease the progression of the pathology and give more quality of life to the patient.

Anticonvulsants, physical therapy to improve movement, speech therapy and occupational therapy are some of them.

There is still an alternative, awaited by doctors and patients, called gene therapy. In it, normal copies of the HEXA gene are introduced into cells, replacing the lack of protein, which is the root of the condition.