The farmer who makes vodka from sheep’s milk | agribusiness

As a tractor clatters past in the middle of our interview, I have to make sure I’m really listening.

“Do you really make your vodka from sheep’s milk?” I react, showing surprise.

There was no room for doubt. Award-winning young farmer Bryn Perry from Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire, Wales has confirmed using a innovative method of recycling whey left over from cheese making to produce the distilled beverage.

And before you, the reader, react with a “yuck”, Bryn reinforces that her Ewe Whey Vodka is very tasty.

The principle is similar to that of Milk Stout (a dark and creamy beer that contains lactose), he explains. The whey sugars are fermented to make a type of beer, which is then distilled to make vodka.

Although Bryn and his wife, Rebecca Morris, describe it as having a “creamy feel that can be drunk straight,” he says the drink It is by no means an “adult milkshake”“.

“You tell people you’re making vodka with sheep’s whey, and they immediately assume it’s going to be a creamy milk-based drink,” he says.

“It’s actually quite similar to regular vodka, but smoother — something you can enjoy with a little stilton (blue cheese originating in England) and seaside grapes.”

He says the idea came to him because of the anguish he felt when pouring gallons of whey down the drain.

There is no environmental, financial or moral justification for wasting any agricultural by-product these days. —Bryn Perry

“We produce five different varieties of sheep’s cheese, but every day we throw away half of everything we collect in the milking parlor.”

After the curds are separated for use in cheeses, the remaining whey is transported to the In The Welsh Wind distillery in Tan-y-Groes (a village about 116 km from the Welsh capital of Cardiff) and then processed.

It took the couple a year to find the “perfect” recipe — Bryn received a “breakthrough” farmer award in Wales.

“The precise process is a closely guarded secret — after all the effort we’ve put into it, we’re not going to tell everyone how it’s done,” says Bryn.

“We currently use Holstein sheep because they have the best milk production, but we are trying to cross them with native Welsh sheep, whose paws are more resistant to our mountainous conditions.”

Bryn and Rebecca say they were only the second in Europe to create a vodka from sheep’s milk.

“I heard about someone doing this in New Zealand, which I think was the first in the world at the time. When I started researching, there was no one in Europe doing the same thing, although another company beat us up and launched their product first. Anyway, we’re still a pretty specific niche.”

Bryn’s vodka is part of a joint effort by Welsh producers to reuse by-products that would normally be thrown away.

Y Ffôr-based Pennotec is developing a process to use leftover apple pulp from cider production as a fat substitute in ready-to-eat dishes, as well as shells from seafood processing waste as a natural water clarifier to use in filter systems for swimming pools and hydrotherapy.

Meanwhile, after two years of intense research and experimentation, the Cameron brothers opened Dyfi Distillery and use hedge trimmings from local farms to produce botanical extracts for their gin.

And the Aber Falls distillery is using whiskey-making residue as fertilizer, while used grains are recycled as livestock feed.