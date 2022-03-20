The perfect drink to have an iron health

The drink blended in a blender, based on fruits and leaves (smoothie) can be an excellent addition to your food day or help you to enrich your health. Hey, how about using the blender?

The ‘rules’ are these: with regard to fruit, you should not put more than two portions. And give preference to the time.



Then add some vegetable leaves (like spinach or arugula) and a source of protein (vegetable drink or yogurt or even your usual protein shake). Finally, sprinkle with a dessert spoon of one of these seeds: chia, linseed, pumpkin, hemp or sunflower.

Don’t forget that your smoothie should be integrated into a complete and varied meal plan. This ensures a balanced diet and an active lifestyle!

For an antioxidant and energetic smoothie. In other words, a ‘Popeye’ juice:



You will need:

½ cup organic coconut drink

1 cup steamed spinach

1 cup pineapple (about ¼ of a medium pineapple)

1 sliced ​​banana

chia or flax seeds to ‘sprinkle’ the juice

Whether you follow this or another recipe, the focus is on giving preference to organic foods. They are grown in balanced soils, with excellent nutritional characteristics and respect for the environment. Scroll through the image gallery and find out which ingredients are most suitable for a juice like this.

