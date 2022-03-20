These are the 4 products exported by Russia and Ukraine that will be more expensive in the world – Metro World News Brasil

With the unfolding of the war in Ukraine, caused by Russia, the prices of raw materials resulted in an increase due to the interruptions in the supply. The flow of grain and metals from the site was blocked. Information is from the BBC News news portal.

The conflict in Eastern Europe affected production, domestic production, as well as distribution chains that are important to the world, raising the price. Russia and Ukraine play relevant roles in international commodity markets. They are large exporting countries of some products, some of them: wheat and cereals, coal, natural gas, oil, gold, among others.

Check out the 4 most expensive products in the world

1 – Energy

The export of oil and gas is one of the economic bases of Russia, being the third largest oil exporter in the world, behind only the European Union and Saudi Arabia. The Russian country is also one of the biggest gas exporters. Before the war, Russia supplied 1 in 10 barrels of oil consumed in the world. With sanctions on Russia applied by the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the country was banned from importing energy products, causing turmoil in the international oil market.

According to BBC News, experts said the likelihood that prices will continue to rise as long as the conflict in Ukraine lasts, as there are few solutions to replace the Russian country’s exports, at around 5 million barrels a day. Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said that “there is no capacity in the world” to replace Russian production.

2 – Food

Russia and Ukraine are known as the “breadbasket of Europe,” accounting for 29% of global wheat exports and 19% of corn exports, according to JP Morgan. On some futures exchanges, wheat prices have traded at the most expensive prices in 14 years. According to S&P Global Platts, Ukraine is the world’s largest producer of sunflower oil, ahead of Russia, which ranks second. These raw materials are crucial for use in various food products. Countries that import these materials end up needing to find alternatives, as harvest and export productions are being affected.

3 – Metals

The Russian nation is one of the biggest suppliers of metals in the entire world. The types used are found in aluminum cans, copper cables, car parts, among others. Being the fourth global exporter of aluminum and one of the five main producers of steel, palladium, nickel and copper, it consequently affects the international market, causing an increase in products. Ukraine also has its relevance in terms of palladium and platinum exports.

3 – Neon

Ukraine is considered to be the main provider of purified rare gases, being krypton and neon. Neon, also known as neon, is crucial for making semiconductors. According to TrendForce, the Ukrainian country accounts for nearly 70% of world exports of purified neon gas. The United States, for example, uses more than 90% of the neon coming from Ukraine in the chip industries. If there are changes in your supply, this could result in a shortage of microchips.