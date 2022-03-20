This is the fruit you should eat for 100% brain health

For some palates, it’s sweet as honey, for others, it’s as sour as lemon. But regardless of the flavor the Blackberry has for different people, the fact is that she is extremely healthy and capable of ensuring health cerebral of iron for all the people who consume it.

The taste of blackberry, despite everything, is so unique and delicious that even people who consider it sour don’t stop having that blackberry popsicle in summer, or that refreshing ice cream with a childhood taste, even if they don’t know about it. all the benefits that this little fruit bestows.

That’s right! Blackberry is a fruit full of minerals and vitamins that are extremely important for the human body, such as vitamin K, vitamin C and manganese. It is also a fruit rich in fiber, which, in addition to helping to maintain satiety, provides numerous benefits for the brain.

Blackberry’s relationship to brain health

According to a survey that was carried out by the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the blackberry is a fruit rich in antioxidants responsible for fighting free radicals. But what are these free radicals?

Free radicals are substances that can cause irreversible damage and inflammation to vital organs, including the brain. As the aforementioned study indicates, blackberry can help reduce the chances of age-related neurodegeneration.

Teeth health also benefits from cranberry consumption.

The blackberry is a really complete fruit, because, as if the benefits it gives to the brain were not enough, the teeth are also favored by its constant consumption.

The blackberry has some antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which means that it helps to fight the microorganisms that accumulate in the oral region, reducing the possible occurrence of cavities and diseases that affect the gum, such as gingivitis, for example.

Eat cranberry, and have healthier skin

Another positive point that the consumption of blackberry offers is a much healthier and more beautiful skin. That’s because the fact that the blackberry is rich in vitamin C makes it provide faster regeneration for the skin, including in the case of wounds and bruises. And, of course, consumption of vitamin C is also important to prevent colds and flu.

It is important to emphasize that this article does not provide any type of medical solution and that, in case of doubts about the consumption of blackberry, it is recommended that you seek a specialist doctor.