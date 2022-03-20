To end the war, Russia demands that Ukraine never join NATO; understand | National Journal

One of Russia’s main demands to end the war is that Ukraine never joins NATO. Correspondent Ismar Madeira explains why this is a key point in the conflict.

Ukraine’s geographic location is considered strategic by Russia, which has been uncomfortable with the possibility of the country joining the Western military alliance, especially since 2008. the advance of nato in Eastern Europe is an old concern of Russians.

The alliance currently has 30 member countriesand almost half are close to Russia, forming a kind of belt. THE Ukraine is seen by the president Vladimir Putin like a shield. That’s because in addition to the military strength of each member country, NATO has four multinational bases in the region: Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, with soldiers, tanks and planes.

Since it was created in 1949, the alliance is committed to mutual protection. If one country is attacked, everyone reacts in defence. But the director of the Institute for Russian Studies at Columbia University, Alexander Cooleyexplained that this is not the only reason for the interest of Putin.

“This is not just a fight over security locks. It is a struggle for Ukraine’s economic orientation, between joining the West or getting closer to Russia and its industries.”

Furthermore, he recalled: “THE Ukraine it has access to the Black Sea and is an important food producing area.

This was exactly the trigger that started the conflict almost a decade ago. Ukraine was negotiating an economic agreement with the European Union that provided for, among other things, the creation of a free trade area. The idea displeased Russia and tension between the two countries only worsened from then on.

In 2013, then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was an ally of Putin, renounced the agreement. A wave of protests began that resulted in his dismissal. Rebel groups supported Moscow. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula to its territory in 2014 after a referendum that was contested by the international community. Now, Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of two separatist-controlled regions, Donestk and Luhansk. One of the justifications was the historical and cultural ties between Russia and Ukraine.

Cooley said Putin is not achieving the goals he intended because failed to take the Ukraine quickly and replace the government.