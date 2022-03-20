To what extent will Belarus help in Putin’s war? | War in Ukraine

Until now, the only Belarusians preparing to fight in Ukraine were on the Ukrainian side: most left Belarus after the fraudulent 2020 elections, which Aleksander Lukashenko won, fearing the wave of repression and violence against opponents who followed. In Odessa there are at least five Belarusian military units.

The military moves that were imagined at the beginning of the war, that the Belarusian regime would send support units to Russian troops and also enter Ukraine, did not seem to have materialized – until now.

Opponent Svetlana Tikhanouskaia, who claims to have been the real winner of the elections, told the program hard talk from the BBC that a first troop movement had been halted – it was unclear whether by order of Lukashenko or by opposition from the Belarusian military who will have no interest in joining the invasion of Ukraine.

Tikhanouskaia even questions whether Lukashneko will still have full power over the army. She says that the opposition has received reports from the military that they do not want to carry out any invasion order, and stresses that “the Belarusian people do not support this invasion” of Ukraine by Russia.

Lukashenko himself reportedly said that there would be no Belarusian troops in Ukraine. "No need." But if a week ago it might have looked like it wasn't needed, the scenario is now different: Russian President Vladimir Putin needs more forces for the next phase, which should include combat in cities, notes the Financial Times. After bringing in fighters from Chechnya and Syria, Belarus is a strong candidate to send troops.







For Tikhanouskaia, Belarus preceded Ukraine in Putin’s plans for domination: “the country is in an occupation in fact” by Russia, he told the BBC. The difference between Belarus and Ukraine, he continued, is that “Lukashenko became a Kremlin collaborator”.

This Saturday, Lukashenko was quoted in an interview with Japanese television as saying that Putin “is in his best shape ever”.

Russia’s help in suppressing anti-Lukashenko demonstrations in 2020 and the European sanctions that followed election fraud and persecution of the opposition have left the Belarusian regime increasingly dependent on Russia. “Lukashenko is no longer responsible for his decisions: he has to consult the Kremlin,” said Tikhanouskaia, noting that this is the dictator’s way of repaying his debt for this support.

In several interviews, Tikhanouskaia has called for the oppression in Belarus not to be forgotten, and notes that Belarusians are also paying the price for Lukashenko’s alliance with Putin, being “treated as aggressors” even as the population protests against the war and ” fight against the dictatorship” (between May 2020 and May 2021, around 37,000 people were arrested in response to protests against electoral fraud, according to the UN).

So far, Lukashenko has allowed Russia to use the country as a platform to invade Ukraine and has changed the constitution to allow the installation of Russian nuclear missiles on its territory. His leeway to refuse to send some troops from his 45,000-strong army will be minimal to nonexistent, several analysts reckon.







For Michal Baranowski, an analyst at the German Marshall Fund in Warsaw, the issue of lack of public support for an entry of Belarusian troops into Ukraine is secondary. “The question is how much wiggle room does Lukashenko have in relation to Putin, and to what degree is he a puppet,” he told Financial Times. “If it is a puppet, that will be the scenario where we will see Belarusian forces being part of the Russian army.”

Katia Gold, a Belarus expert at the Center for European Policy Analysis, says only that “it all comes down to whether Putin decides he needs these forces.”

In any case, the role that the Belarusian forces, inexperienced and with questionable motivation, will play will hardly be decisive, he also told the Financial Times Mark Cancian, former colonel now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. The only way to really take decisive action would be “if they were willing to open a new front on the western side”, something that would carry a “high risk” and that the analyst finds unlikely.