Trans people mobilize for visibility and mental health on social media

The death of civil police officer and activist Paulo Vaz, on Monday (14), mobilized the LGBTQIA+ community, especially trans people – on the internet, some drew attention to transphobic attacks he suffered through social media, especially in the last hours of his life.

In mourning, psychologist and content creator Jamil Ribeiro, from Teresina, posted a selfie on his Instagram account to reaffirm the visibility of trans people. For him, it is common for trans men and women to have their stories linked only to sad news, but little is said about their trajectory while they are alive.

in the caption, jamil made a call: “Pictures of live trans boys wanted”. He is a person transmale [quem foi designado como mulher ao nascimento, mas que, em sua existência, tem alguma relação com ser homem], non-binary and bisexual.

Trans men, such as journalist Caê Vasconcelos, influencer Luca Scarpelli and music producer Aqualienn, followed the trend, creating a “chain” of photos of them in happy moments.

“The photo is a protest, because we don’t always want to be resistance. When I saw many boys posting their photos, I remembered the beginning of my transition process too”, says Jamil. “It was a visibility action that came from us, as it always did. Even because what always comes from cis people is violence against us”.

‘Alive trans men wanted’: repercussion

Amid feelings of loneliness and sadness at the news of Paulo Vaz’s death, Jamil decided to use his social network to share how the activist and civil police officer’s suicide impacted him. He explains that the publication was not designed to generate repercussions on the case or to become a current. Paulo left his companion Pedro HMC, creator of digital content; the couple’s story was told by Universa last year.

The motivation said to universe, was to link up with trans people who could be suffering from the record of yet another loss —according to data from Antra (National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals), in January, Brazil has the highest rate of murders of trans people in the world. The psychologist says the caption, “Seekup pictures of living trans boys”, was inspired by a billboard campaign spread across Ceará, in 2020, in which a transvestite artist used the same sayings and other variations.

Seeing photos of trans men on social media has the effect of connecting them to share life experiences. It also serves to pay attention to the issue of mental health of trans people, who do not always have access to therapeutic follow-up, in Jamil’s opinion.

It is worth mentioning that 86% of trans men have already attempted suicide, according to a survey published in 2020 by the “Jornal Brasileiro de Psiquiatria”. For Jamil, trans people “do not commit suicide, but are suicidal”, referring to a social system that directly affects their mental health. [a colunista de Ecoa, do UOL, Marina Mathey escreveu um texto com esse título nesta semana].

The photo was a simple way to show how much only we understand our pain. Only another trans friend would know what it’s like to open the phone and see a news that a guy just like us, who we admired, is gone.

Visibility and support

Jamil explains that he’s on his second “transversary”; that is, it has been two years since he began the process of gender transition. A recent graduate in Psychology, he works with low-income trans people and generates content about transgenderism on social media.

“I am the first trans psychologist graduated from the State University of Piauí. And that says a lot about how we insert or not trans people in places of visibility”, he says.

For him, the risks of living in a transphobic society — that is, one that persecutes and excludes trans people — is precisely in the lack of commitment of cisgender people to the safety and existence of those who are in the letter “T” of LGBTQIA+.

“The process of being trans is lonely, that’s why I wanted to create, with my photo, a concrete image of what it is to be trans. With more trans boys posting, we saw that we are alive. We live in fear of being beaten by society. suicidal, excluded and that could result in what happened with Paulo”.

Jamil says he can take care of his mental health, as a transmale person, being strengthened by psychotherapy and by creating a network of trans contacts and friends. But not everyone has that opportunity. “Statistically, trans people are not in formal jobs,” he laments.

Network toxicity and mental health

Psychologist Hamilton Kida, founder of Rainbow Psychology, which brings together psychology professionals focused on serving the LGBTQIA+ community, adds the importance of creating mental health care strategies for trans people who are exposed to levels of toxicity in social networks, such as what happened to Paulo Vaz.

“We need to learn to filter what is important to us and, above all, give voice to who we are”, he analyzes. “And realizing what is not bringing us good things. If it didn’t do you good, don’t stay there. And that goes beyond social networks”.

*

If you are feeling anguish, anxiety and loneliness and you notice suicidal ideation, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Life Appreciation Center) and CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. The CVV is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil. The Mental Health Map also provides a list of free psychological and psychiatric care throughout Brazil, online or in person.