Ukraine’s president urges Switzerland to act against Russian oligarchs







Zelenskiy, President of Ukraine Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Switzerland to take action against Russian oligarchs who he says are helping to wage war against his country from the safety of “beautiful Swiss cities”. In an audio speech to thousands of people attending an anti-war protest in Bern, Zelenskiy thanked Switzerland for its support since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, but also sent a clear message to the Swiss financial sector.

“Your banks are where the money of the people who started this war is. This is painful. This is also a fight against evil, that your accounts be frozen. That would also be a fight, and you can do that,” he said, through a translator, this Saturday, 19.

“Ukrainians feel when cities are destroyed. They are being destroyed by order of people who live in Europe, in beautiful Swiss cities, who enjoy property in their cities. It would be really nice to take that privilege away from them.”

Zelenskiy also criticized Swiss-based companies that continue to operate in Russia, singling out food group Nestlé and accusing it of failing to live up to its “Good food, good life” slogan.

Asked to comment on Zelenskiy’s remarks, a Nestlé spokesperson said the company is in full compliance with all sanctions and has scaled back its operations in Russia, including halting all non-essential food imports and exports.