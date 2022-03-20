Understand what Crispr is, a tool that can edit DNA | Science

In 2020, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to the two scientists who developed Crispr, a tool that can edit DNA, the genetic code of living beings. Below, in this report, you will understand what is Crispr, what is it used for, what has it been used for and what are the controversies surrounding its application .

What is Crispr? What is it for?

O Crispr/Cas9 it is a kind of “genetic scissors” that allows science to change part of a cell’s genetic code. With this “scissors”, it is possible, for example, to “cut” a specific part of the DNA, causing the cell to produce or not certain proteins.

The research with the discovery of the tool was published in the scientific journal “Science”, one of the most important in the world, in June 2012.

Understand what Crispr is

Using Crispr, scientists can alter the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extreme precision. The technology “has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences,” according to the Nobel Prize committee, and is contributing to new cancer therapies. The tool can also make reality the dream of curing hereditary diseases (see infographic).

What is it used for today?

Because Crispr is quite easy to use, it has been widely used in basic research. It is used to alter the DNA of cells and laboratory animals, with the aim of understanding how different genes work and interact, for example during the course of a disease.

“We can derive lineages [de células] of patients with different genetic diseases in the laboratory and, from blood, we were able to make muscle cells, neurons, lung cells, any type. With this technology, we try to correct the genetic defect to rescue the clinical picture [do paciente]. Or you can create mutations and see what happens”, explains geneticist Mayana Zatz, who leads the USP Genome Project.

In the lab, scientists are also editing genes from pigs to develop organs that can be transplanted into humans without rejection, according to Zatz.

In addition to human uses, researchers have also managed to develop plants capable of resisting mold, pests and drought, for example, in addition to creating extra-muscular dogs, pigs that do not contract viruses and anti-allergic peanuts.

“There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects all of us. It has not only revolutionized basic science, but it has also resulted in groundbreaking crops and will lead to new groundbreaking medical treatments,” said Claes Gustafsson, Chair of the Nobel Prize Committee in Chemistry.

What are the issues around usage?

One of the controversies with the tool is that Crispr can “cut” the wrong part of the genome, or make changes that were not intended. That’s why, it cannot be used on human embryos that will be implanted in assisted reproduction treatmentsfor example.

“There is no control if, when editing the gene that causes the genetic disease, mutations are not created, at random, in other genes, which cannot be controlled”, explains Mayana Zatz.

In November 2018, a Chinese researcher used Crispr to genetically edit human embryos to supposedly make them immune to HIV. The embryos were implanted and gave rise to twins.

In February of the same year, a study published by an MIT scientist indicated that the change would likely impact the infants’ cognitive function. At the time, the researcher said that editing DNA in humans should not be done precisely because its effects were impossible to predict.

Zatz advocates that research be carried out on embryos using the technique, but only in those that will not be implanted in assisted reproduction.

“If we manage to correct mutations in embryos for genetic diseases, this will be an advance. But there is no security to do in embryos that are going to be implanted”, he says.