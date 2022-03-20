US discloses Russian planes that will be seized; Abramovich’s jet is on the list

The US is advancing sanctions against Russia in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, and has now released a list of planes that will be seized.

After imposing sanctions on Russian aviation, including banning flights to and from Russia, as well as not authorizing overflights by aircraft belonging to Russian companies or citizens, the US government went further.

The Commerce Department has determined that any aircraft made in the US or with more than 25% components originating in the country will have to have a special license to operate in Russia, upon authorization. As a result, part of the American planes that are in the hands of Russian companies ended up violating the decision simply by flying domestically.

As a result, the US released a list of the aircraft that violated the ruling, announcing that they would be seized at the earliest opportunity and that anyone who aided the operation of these planes could face US sanctions.

The list of planes is long, with the absolute majority being commercial planes, but the leader among the oligarchs is Roman Abromovich, with his Gulfstream G650ER jet valued at R$350 million reais in its latest version.

In addition to Abramovich’s G650ER, there are 33 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 jets; 12 AirBridgeCargo 747 Jumbos; nine Nordwind 737s and five 777s; one Azur Air 737, eight 757, 10 767 and 4 giant 777 jets; Aviastar-TU has five Boeing 757 planes on the list; and Utair has eight 737s and four 767s in the US government’s sights.

The complete list with registration and model of each aircraft is available here. The latest confirmed information is that Abramovich’s Gulfstream was in Moscow and took off from the Russian capital two days ago.

