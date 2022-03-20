US House passes bill against hair discrimination

19 March 2022

The ban on hair-based racial discrimination is one step closer to happening in the United States after a vote in Congress.

The US House of Representatives passed legislation that seeks to end discrimination against natural hair at work and school. The text still needs to be approved by the Senate.

US President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to swiftly pass the law.

Black Americans report that they are often treated unfairly at work and in schools because of their natural hair or the use of braids and other styles.

If the bill becomes law, capillary discrimination would be treated as racial or national origin discrimination under federal civil rights law.

Until then, advocates say employers and institutions can discriminate against black Americans based on how they wear their natural hair.

Strategist Adjoa B Asamoah of the CROWN Coalition (in reference to the name of the proposal in English: Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair – or “Creating a respectful and open world for natural hair”) praised Friday’s vote. (3/18) in the House, but acknowledged a potential uphill battle in the Senate.

“There’s a change in politics and a change in culture,” Asamoah said.

“It’s about confronting this Eurocentric standard of beauty, fighting anti-blackness and promoting the natural African aesthetic. The diversity of blackness is beautiful.”

The CROWN Coalition partners with more than 85 organizations to enact statewide bans on hair discrimination and champion the project nationally.

A third of black children in mostly white schools faced hair discrimination based on race, according to a 2021 study by Dove and the CROWN Coalition. The survey found that 86% of children say they have experienced it by age 12.

More than a dozen states have passed similar laws aimed at ending capillary discrimination.

On Thursday (3/17), the Massachusetts House of Representatives voted unanimously to advance its bill to the state senate.

When Chicago resident Ida Nelson was told that her four-year-old son Jett’s braids were banned in preschool, she said she thought the administrators were joking.

But when the school told her that the hairstyle had to be removed so he could go to class, she decided to respond.

After months of campaigning, Nelson got the Jett Hawkins Act, which prohibits hair discrimination in schools, passed in Illinois.

She said the national passage of the bill in the House on Friday made her feel “vindicated”.

“When we understand our power, epic things are done,” she added.

“This was a collective effort, from four-year-olds to seniors, who came together to say, ‘No, our hair and our ability to look authentic is non-negotiable.

A statement by President Biden said he believed that “no person should be denied the ability to obtain a job, succeed in school or the workplace, secure housing, or exercise their rights based on hair texture or hair style.”