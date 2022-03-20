US House passes bill against hair discrimination

Abhishek Pratap

A mother fixes her daughter's braids

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

US President Joe Biden says no one should be denied rights because of their hair

The ban on hair-based racial discrimination is one step closer to happening in the United States after a vote in Congress.

The US House of Representatives passed legislation that seeks to end discrimination against natural hair at work and school. The text still needs to be approved by the Senate.

US President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to swiftly pass the law.

Black Americans report that they are often treated unfairly at work and in schools because of their natural hair or the use of braids and other styles.

