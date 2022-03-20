US sanctions force Russian AirBridgeCargo to suspend all its flights





AirBridgeCargo Airlines and sister company Atran issued a statement saying they were forced to suspend all flights, including domestic, due to Western sanctions against Russia. Both companies are controlled by the Volga Dnepr Group.

The AirBridgeCargo fleet is composed entirely of Boeings, with 13 Boeing 747-8F, 4 Boeing 747-400F and one Boeing 777F. The vast majority of planes have been grounded since early March.

Trade magazine The LoadStar reported earlier this week that there is a lot of frustration among AirBridgeCargo officials over the sanctions. Employees think it is unfair that the company is being punished so severely because it is a private company that has nothing to do with the Russian government.





Sources within the cargo carrier say Western sanctions are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon, even if the war in Ukraine comes to an end. There is therefore now a threat of mass layoffs at AirBridgeCargo and Atran and their survival is at stake.

Volga Dnepr Airlines, which also belongs to the Volga Dnepr Group, can continue to fly because, unlike AirBridgeCargo and Atran, it does not have any western aircraft. The fleet consists entirely of Ilyushins and Antonovs, although some of them are grounded as they were stranded in European and North American countries after the sanctions took effect.



