War in Ukraine puts pressure on international oil prices | National Journal

The war in Ukraine has put further pressure on the price of oil on the international market. Economists estimate that this rise is not one-off, and the consequences of this confrontation outside the battlefield are likely to continue for many years to come.

The war in Ukraine is not about Ukraine alone. Never was. As Russian troops crossed the border, the rest of the world saw the price of a barrel of oil touch US$ 100. And that was just the beginning.

Europe and the United States reacted with economic sanctions that hampered trade with Russia – a major oil exporter – and the price exploded: almost US$ 130 on the London Stock Exchange.

But in the days that followed, it looked like the supply and demand for oil would balance out. On the one hand, peace negotiations fueled expectations for the end of the war. On the other hand, China – a major consumer of energy – decreed a lockdown in important economic centers after breaking a record in Covid cases. The barrel is back trading below $100.

It didn’t last long. In the following days, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinmade it clear that an agreement with the Ukraine is not close, and the price has gone up again.

“There is a direct relationship in that Russia, being the second largest oil producer in the world, benefits a lot, yes, from the price increase within the international market. It is very clear within this context that the higher the price of a barrel of oil, the more Russia is earning for the product”, explains Juliana Inhasz, professor of economics and finance at Insper.

The effects of the war on Ukraine go beyond the price of oil. The conflict has already begun to affect international relations. European countries began to look for alternatives to energy sources that come from Russia and end current dependency by 2030.

The longer sanctions last, the greater the risk that Russia will lose ground in international oil transactions. This Saturday (19), the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, made an effort to remember the importance of the country in the balance of this market. He said that the current relations of the Opec+ countries – which brings together major oil producers – will continue to be necessary, even with new participants emerging in the world oil trade.

“What we see in recent weeks on the European continent is a movement and a historic transformation of a European energy sovereignty plan, which is very significant. This tends to expand economic relations between China and Russia. Russia is becoming a major supplier of energy and also of commodities, mainly grains, for the Chinese market – and also for India itself”, says Felipe Loureiro, professor of International Relations at USP.

Even before the war is over, before an army declares itself victor, defeat is already taken for granted.