Watch the 1st landing of the NASA plane in South America and understand the reason for coming

Scene from the video you watch in this article





NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy), landed at Santiago International Airport, in Chile, this Friday, March 18, 2022, marking the first time in history that the special Boeing 747 came to South America.

Like other past deployments in the Southern Hemisphere (it has been, for example, to French Polynesia), SOFIA is temporarily moving its base of operations from Palmdale, California to Santiago to observe celestial objects that can only be seen from Southern Hemisphere latitudes, as you will see in detail below.

NASA and its SOFIA mission partner, the German Space Agency at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), are excited to deploy their aerial universe research platform in Chile for the first time.

The American Agency even published a video that was recorded when the Jumbo arrived in Santiago. At the end of the article, you will also be able to access information about the design of this modified Boeing 747SP and see its entire interior.





In addition to being SOFIA’s first visit to South America, this will also be its first short-term deployment, which will last just two weeks. The team will operate from Santiago International Airport to carry out eight scientific flights.

SOFIA will primarily observe the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds during deployment, which are the two closest neighboring galaxies to our Milky Way. Both are gravitationally bound to the Milky Way and will eventually merge with our galaxy in several billion years.

“Scientific collaboration, particularly in astronomy, has been the cornerstone of the US-Chile relationship, which dates back to the establishment of the Cerro Santa Lucia Observatory in Santiago more than 170 years ago,” said Richard Glenn, US Embassy Relations Officer. in Chile. “NASA’s SOFIA deployment in Chile is the next exciting milestone in this relationship, bringing us closer than ever to the stars.”

This is called a short deployment because of the shorter time in the country compared to SOFIA’s long deployments, where more than 25 flights are typically planned using multiple instruments. The SOFIA team is using a single instrument, the Far Infrared Field Imaging Line Spectrometer, or FIFI-LS, and will observe several critical celestial targets in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We are excited to deploy in Chile so that we can provide more access to the skies of the Southern Hemisphere for our scientific community,” said Naseem Rangwala, SOFIA project scientist. “We are increasing our pace of deployment with a focus on efficiency and prioritized goals, and we are grateful for the opportunity to do so in Santiago.”

Because the Large Magellanic Cloud, or LMC, is so close to our galaxy, SOFIA can observe it in great detail, on relatively small astronomical scales, to help scientists better understand how stars formed in the early universe.

Having the context of the physical areas where stars form is why these LMC observations are so powerful. Scientists cannot see detailed physical structures in distant, ancient galaxies, so instead galaxies like the LMC are observed as local surrogates.





The planned observations are to create the first ionized carbon map in the LMC. These observations mesh well with NASA’s upcoming ULDB Galactic/Extragalactic Terahertz Spectroscopic Observatory, or GUSTO mission, and extend the legacy of the Herschel Space Observatory.

In addition to observations of the Large Magellanic Cloud, SOFIA will observe supernova remnants to investigate how certain types of supernovae may have contributed to the abundance of dust in the early universe.

SOFIA will also attempt its first observation to measure primordial abundance of lithium by examining our galaxy’s halo, where clouds of neutral hydrogen can be found. These clouds were relatively undisturbed and therefore directly probe the properties of the primitive gas that existed in the early universe.

A successful observation of lithium could have implications for our understanding of fundamental physics and the early universe, because there is a significant discrepancy in lithium abundance between the big-bang theory of the universe’s evolution and the observed abundance from astronomical measurements.

SOFIA is a joint project of NASA and the German Space Agency on the DLR. The DLR provides the telescope, aircraft scheduled maintenance and other support for the mission. NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California manages the SOFIA program, science, and mission operations, in cooperation with the Universities Space Research Association, based in Columbia, Maryland, and the German SOFIA Institute. at the University of Stuttgart.

The aircraft is maintained and operated by NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center Building 703 in Palmdale, California.

With information from NASA



